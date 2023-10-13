Walking Dead fans ‘ready’ as 50,000-year-old “zombie virus” reportedly unleashed

The Walking Dead’s comics and TV shows have given fans around the world an idea of what it would be like to live among flesh-eating zombies. After reading reports that 50,000-year-old “zombie viruses” could be unleashed due to a warming Earth, some have declared themselves ready – come what may.

The story of Rick Grimes, Michonne, Daryl Dixon, and others in TWD universe has been captivating for years, not just on television but also in Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore’s comics series.

Article continues after ad

For the main characters, crossing paths with villains such as Negan or The Governor has proven to be just as dangerous as the walkers themselves. Some enemies even dressed up as zombies, as fans will know. The Whisperers carved out one of the scariest periods in the apocalyptic world.

Article continues after ad

Even with all of the wild tales and dangers that come with these storylines, many readers will still wonder at the back of their minds: “What if it all really happened?”

Article continues after ad

Especially so, when talk of a “zombie virus” comes to light.

The Walking Dead fans respond to “zombie virus” reports

Image Comics The Walking Dead comics is where it all began for Rick and co.

As reported by Bloomberg, a French virologist has stated that thawing Siberian permafrost could bring ancient outbreaks back to life – stating ‘zombie viruses’ could emerge as the atmosphere warms up.

It is reported that 50,000-year-old viruses could pose a serious health risk to humans.

This follows on from stories reported in March that viruses that had been left frozen and dorment for at least two years had been found again.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Across several social media posts, fans have been responding to the possibility of a “zombie virus” in jest.

Pixabay Melting permafrost could bring ancient outbreaks back to life, according to some scientists.

One said: “I can finally be Rick Grimes,” responding to an IGN post.

Another said: “I watched The Walking Dead already. I know exactly what to do.”

Others joked that this could be a new season for the show, which has since ended its main storyline with Season 11. Rick and Michonne have split off to do their own spinoff, just like Daryl Dixon (alone), as well as Maggie and Negan.

Article continues after ad

AMC Rick Grimes left TWD’s main series in Season 9.

The Ones Who Lived is set to air in February 2024, with a teaser dropping on October 12. Some fans have already speculated that Rick may have lost his hand in the time he’s been off-screen.

Article continues after ad

Despite the name of the viruses reported in 2023, though, it’s safe to assume there will be no flesh-eating zombies to come from these diseases.

So, don’t expect to border up the windows or go looking for communities with walls just yet.