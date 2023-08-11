Titans first ever massive crossover event is a DC Universe world tour

The Titans are uniting to fight against a world-ending threat in their biggest crossover to date. To do so, they’ll have to go around the world to meet DC’s biggest heroes.

The Justice League disbanded in the wake of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths. Since then, the Titans have stepped up to fill the void and are doing so with a more down-to-Earth approach than their predecessors.

That may all change with the upcoming event, Beast World. It’s the first-ever Teen Titans event of this scale and the team’s first outing as the DC Universe’s top super team.

But the event is more than just the team’s first outing on the world stage. The event is a DC Universe world tour and puts the Titans against and alongside some truly interesting characters.

The Titans unite the DC Universe in Beast World

The first solicitations for the Beast World event were revealed today exclusively at CBR. The bulk of the event’s story will take place in the current ongoing, as well as the Titans: Beast World mini-series.

It’s a significant step for the Titans. The team has always drifted somewhere between their own matured version of their childhood team and shepherding the next generation of heroes. With the new status quo, they’ve got their work cut out for them, establishing themselves as the new Justice League.

DC Comics Titans: Beast World #1 cover art

Titans: Beast World Tour includes a number of one-shots, as well, with issues set in Metropolis, Gotham, Central City, Atlantis, and Star City. Based on those locations, it sounds like it could be rife with run-ins with the former Justice League. However, it could also be something of a Teen Titans reunion.

Each of the associated cities includes a residing former Titan. Damian Wayne/Robin, who lives in Gotham, briefly joined and later led his own incarnation of the team. That team included Aqualad, the son of Black Manta and protege of Aquaman, who resides in Atlantis and Green Arrow’s protege/half-sister Red Arrow, who lives in Star City.

Article continues after ad

That leaves Central City, which is the home of current Flash & Titans member Wally West and his family, and Metropolis, where Jon Kent, aka Superman, resides. While Jon wasn’t allowed to join the team when he was still Superboy, the connection is still there. We also know Jon will be appearing in the event, as it was teased at the end of Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent.

The event kicks off November 21 with Titans #5 and Titans: Beast World: Evolution #1.