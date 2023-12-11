TikTok laughs at morbid Spider-Man & Gwen Stacy Christmas decoration: “Too soon!”

Spider-Man’s girlfriend Gwen Stacy dies at the hands of Green Goblin

A TikTok users Spider-Man Christmas display recreates the death of Gwen Stacy, and users can’t decide how they feel about it.

With Thanksgiving firmly behind us, Christmas decorations are going up. That includes any number of nerdy ornaments and decorations across the board.

You’ve probably seen everything from Coke can nativities to video game ornaments this year. Geeky Christmas gifts are a big market, as fans love to decorate with their favorite properties.

One TikTok user may be taking it a bit too far, though, using a newer Marvel Legends figure to craft a Christmas tree display that caught TikTok off guard.

TikTok (reluctantly) laughs at Death of Gwen Stacy Christmas decoration

TikTok user divinememesavior shared the video to his page, with the caption “Found my Christmas decor from #SpiderMan from #AndrewGarfield.”

The video shows divinememesavior arranging a Marvel Legends Amazing Spider-Man figure as if it’s falling from the tree, shooting a web line down. At the bottom of the web line, splayed across a branch, is a Gwen Stacy figure.

The Christmas display is a nod to Gwen’s death from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where she falls just far enough that Spider-Man’s web line can’t catch her. The scene itself is a spin on Gwen’s iconic death from Marvel Comics, where the Green Goblin throws her off the top of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Naturally, TikTok took on the sight with both horror and glee in the comments, with comments ranging from “too soon” to bad puns.

“Oh snap.” one user said, referencing the sound effect from the comic (and the prevailing theory that Gwen’s death was her neck snapping as Spidey suddenly slowed her body to a stop).

“I bet you broke your neck and back working on it.” one user said.

“You gotta put him lower so she’s just barely touching the floor.” another user commented.

“When I saw the hashtag Andrew Garfield I was like noooooooo,” another user said.

The moment in the film is infamous for its abrupt nature, but fans (and Andrew Garfield) did find some solace in Spider-Man being redeemed for the loss during Spider-Man: No Way Home.

For more holiday comic book & Spider-Man stories, leave your milk and cookies out for Dexerto.