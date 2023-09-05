Spider-Man just exposed Kraven The Hunter’s greatest weakness

Spider-Man is the hunter and Kraven is the Hunted in Amazing Spider-Man #33

Kraven the Hunter is one of Spider-Man’s most daunting foes, but now his greatest weakness has been exposed: Spider-Man made him the prey.

The sins of the Green Goblin now course through the veins of Spider-Man, and it’s creating a hell of a problem. Spider-Man has turned into an evil mirror image of himself, driven mad by every evil dead Norman Osborn ever committed.

It’s thanks to Kraven the Hunter, who intended to return the sins to Osborn so he could hunt the Green Goblin, who he viewed as his ultimate prey. Spider-Man couldn’t stand idly by, though, and as a result, he took the strike meant for Osborn.

In preview pages shared by ScreenRant, Kraven now finds himself in an unusual situation: the hunter has now become the prey. As a result, Spider-Man has exposed Kraven the Hunter’s greatest weakness: doubt.

Spider-Man makes Kraven his prey

In the preview pages, Kraven is clearly shaken by the events. An indeterminate amount of time has passed since Kraven infected Spidey with the Green Goblin’s sins, as he’s had time to make a huge cosmetic change: returning to his black costume.

It’s all very reminiscent of Kraven’s Last Hunt, the storyline in which Kraven buried Spidey alive and then took over his identity for days. This time, though, the roles are flipped. Kraven’s weakness is clearly on display: he’s terrified and unstable but lying to himself about it. His own doubts are plaguing him, and it sets him up for Spider-Man to sneak up on Kraven and drug him.

Marvel Comics Kraven’s confidence is shattered, exposing his greatest weakness: being prey.

While Kraven has memories of Kraven’s Last Hunt, it’s worth noting this isn’t the original Kraven. Rather, this is a clone of the original, The Last Son of Kraven. The clone was tricked into killing his “father” and replacing him in the 2019 storyline Hunted. Since then, he’s been struggling to prove he was worth of Kraven the Hunter’s name.

Kraven’s hunt of the Green Goblin was meant to be his triumphant return, but it seems like he’s only going to expose his greatest weakness. Whether Spider-Man kills Kraven or comes to his senses will be revealed in Amazing Spider-Man #33, on sale from Marvel Comics on September 6.

For more Spider-Man and comic book news, be sure to follow all of our coverage.