Spider-Man just brutally turned the tables on Kraven the Hunter

Spider-Man has turned evil and sets out to kill Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter has created his own worst enemy, as a deranged Spider-Man just tortured the villain and buried him alive.

Since being infected with the sins of Norman Osborn, Spider-Man has turned into a dark reflection of himself. No one has seen that more than the man who infected him, Kraven the Hunter.

Kraven intended to hunt the Green Goblin as his ultimate prey. Instead, he found himself the hunted as Spider-Man, back in his iconic black costume, stalked the hunter.

The issue ends with a shocking twist as Spider-Man turns the table on Kraven the Hunter. In doing so, Spidey finally gets payback for one of his darkest hours – a revenge that was 36 years coming.

Spider-Man just relived Kraven’s Last Hunt & buried Kraven alive

Much of Amazing Spider-Man #33 is spent with Spider-Man chasing Kraven, who believes he’s been poisoned. In fact, Spidey injected him with a pheromone to attack the Vermins living in the sewer. After forcing Kraven to fight an army of Vermin, Spidey knocks out the Hunter.

When Kraven wakes up, he discovers he’s in a coffin. Spider-Man callously tosses a rifle into the casket and proceeds to bury Kraven alive.

Marvel Comics Spider-Man finally gets his long-awaited revenge on Kraven, burying him alive.

It’s a grim moment for Kraven but an even darker one for Spidey. The event echoes 1987’s Kraven’s Last Hunt, the iconic storyline in which Kraven buried Spider-Man alive. Spidey was buried for three days, during which time Kraven assumed his identity in an effort to “understand” Spider-Man.

Spidey eventually escaped the grave, but he was too late to get his revenge. Kraven took his own life with his hunting rifle, believing Spider-Man to be his final hunt.

This Kraven is actually the cloned son of the original, who was briefly resurrected but tricked his clone into killing him as a means of usurping his legacy. That legacy may have stopped dead in its tracks, though, if Spider-Man is successful in killing the Hunter.

Amazing Spider-Man #33 is on sale now from Marvel Comics. For more Spider-Man and comic book news, be sure to follow all our coverage.