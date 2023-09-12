Marvel reveals Spider-Man’s new vampire hunter costume

Spider-Man: Miles Morales #11 features a brand new costume for the Across the Spider-Verse star.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s Miles Morales is getting a new costume, just in time for a vampire hunting adventure with Blade.

Updated Spider-Man costumes are nothing new, and there have been a few attempts to give Miles Morales a new Spider-Man costume over the years. Much like Peter Parker, though, he almost always winds up back in his original duds.

That doesn’t stop Marvel from trying, though. He got a new look during the Beyond Spider-Man era and two new looks in both Spider-verse films.

Now Miles is getting another brand new look, shared by Marvel in preview pages for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11. Not only does will he get a new look, but he’s also teaming up with a future MCU hero and a monster-slaying adventure.

Spider-Man Miles Morales gets a new vampire-slaying costume

In the unlettered preview pages, Miles gets a new costume for a vampire-slaying adventure with Blade. Based on the energy rippling around Miles’ body in the suit’s first appearance, the new suit may be mystical in origin, too.

Marvel Comics Spider-Man gets a new suit and a team-up with Blade in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11

The new look largely resembles his main look but with the webs colored gray. The top also becomes a jacket with a long red tail. There are several pouches added to the waist, as well as a spider signal and a knife.

The spider signal is something Peter Parker has used often – it’s a light built into his belt, which he shines to intimidate foes. For Miles, though, it appears to be some form of sunlight emitter, as we see a vampire reacting to it.

The costume is designed by Federica Mancin, who won a 24-hour art challenge during the Marvel Art Atelier training program at Disneyland Paris. Mancin fills in on the issue, which sees Miles Morales and Blade battling vampires and Miles’ latest villain, Hightail.

“Having the opportunity to work on a Miles Morales issue as my first job at Marvel has been a dream come true as he is my favorite Marvel character,” Mancin shared. “I have enjoyed every second of it, the chance to draw Miles swinging across New York or throwing webs at his enemies. Of course, all the action sequences were super fun to me, as I love trying to find ways to convey energy and motion through the page. I have also enjoyed bringing to life other cool characters like Blade or Hightail as they make the adventure even more gripping and thrilling. I think it’s going to be an amazing and spooky journey!”

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11 hits stands on October 18. For more Spider-Man and comic book news, be sure to follow all our coverage.