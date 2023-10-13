How old is Loki? Age in the MCU and Marvel Comics explained

The very nature of the Asgardian Gods means Loki’s age is hard to pin down in any media.

Loki has been terrorizing the Marvel Universe and the MCU for quite some time, but how old he is can sometimes be tough to identify.

Tom Hiddleston was an unknown actor at the start of his career when he made his debut as Loki in 2011’s Thor. In fact, Hiddleston’s portrayal was quite the contrast to the more miserly depiction seen in the comics.

Both versions are ultimately nigh-immortal beings, so why should their appearance reflect their actual age? It doesn’t help that the comic Loki has had multiple changes in appearance and demeanor, making it that much harder to determine his age. So, just how old are the various Lokis, anyway?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What is Loki’s age in Marvel Comics?

Loki’s age has never been concretely defined in Marvel Comics. The same goes for most Asgardians.

Marvel Comics Loki has cheated death and been reborn on multiple worlds, with no two versions ever being quite the same.

A lot of this is thanks to the ongoing narrative of the Asgardians. Thor has often lamented how the lives of his friends on Earth pass him in the blink of an eye because he’s so much older.

The best assumption is that the Asgardians are several thousand years old. It is possible they are closer to millions of years old, though, due to the nature of Ragnarok and their cycle of rebirth.

Article continues after ad

What is Loki’s age in the MCU?

The version of Loki we see in Season 2 is around 1,047 years old. We know this because the MCU is a little more forthcoming with its timeline.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Marvel Studios Loki is roughly 1,047 years old during the events of The Avengers.

In the opening to Thor, we see Odin rescuing the baby Loki in 965 A.D. He would die in the year 2018 during the events of Infinity War, so he would have been 1,053 years old.

The version we see on the Disney+ series would have had the same birthday, but he’s pulled out of the time stream in the aftermath of 2012’s The Avengers. Given only a few days seem to have passed between then and his adventures with the TVA, we can reasonably assume he’s 1,047.

Article continues after ad

What is Loki actor Tom Hiddleston’s age?

Tom Hiddleston is 42 years old. He was born in London, England in 1981.

Disney+ Tom Hiddleston made his MCU debut as Loki in 2011 when he was 30 years old.

Hiddleston made his acting debut in the British drama Unrelated in 2007 at the age of 26. His MCU debut would be 2011’s Thor, where he was 30 years old when he debuted as Loki Laufeyson.

Article continues after ad

Loki Season 2 Episodes 1-2 are now streaming on Disney+. You can check out our other coverage below:

Season 2 Episode 1 review | Why Loki’s helmet has horns | Marvel’s Loki powers and weaknesses explained | How strong is Kang? Powers and weaknesses explained in Marvel Comics | Loki Season 1: Events to remember | When does Loki Season 2 take place? | Loki Season 2 Episode 1 post-credits scene | Who Is Ouroboros in Loki? | Where is Kang in Loki Season 2?