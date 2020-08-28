How Zer0 turned London Royal Ravens into CDL Championship contenders

While teams like Huntsmen and FaZe were expected to be favorites for the final event of the year, the London Royal Ravens seem to be finding their form at the perfect time and are looking as dangerous as any of the remaining contenders for the 2020 CDL Championship.

From stumbling in some of the earlier CDL Home Series events to their impressive loser's bracket run in Playoffs, which has guaranteed them a top-4 finish heading into the CDL Championship Weekend, the Royal Ravens are hoping to carry their momentum and contend for the inaugural Call of Duty League title.

Following early struggles, London brought in Trei 'Zer0' Morris, from the New York Subliners, to their starting lineup in place of Jordan 'Jurd' Crowley, and instantly found themselves in a grand final at CDL Seattle.

The CDL's dark horse roster will be hoping to have similar performances starting on August 29, as they face up against fan-favorites Chicago Hunstmen in a do-or-die series for Top 3.

This is the story of how the London Royal Ravens turned their season around to make it into the final four at CDL Champs 2020.