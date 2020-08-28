How FaZe’s Simp & Priestahh are tearing up CDL Champs

When Atlanta FaZe unveiled their star-studded CDL roster back in October of 2019, many had them down as the clear favorite and team to beat in 2020, a prediction that has stood strong for pretty much the entire season.

From kicking off the season with an 8-0 record to winning their own Home Series in February, it was clear that the 'Tiny Terrors' were here to win it all, and they are looking ready to do just that, needing just two more wins to take home the inaugural CDL title.

The powerhouse linedup topped the regular season's standings with 280 points, though the Dallas Empire run them close second on 260. Yet, FaZe towers over Dallas when it comes to match-winning percentage with a staggering 78.79% compared to 65.71%.

This is the story of Atlanta FaZe's road to the final four of CDL Champs 2020.