YouTuber TJ Hunt’s girlfriend shares scary medical diagnosis

Longtime YouTube star and noted car enthusiast TJ Hunt returned to YouTube to update fans on the condition of his girlfriend, Sabrina Leamon, after she suffered a frightening health incident a week ago.

While Hunt is best known for his automotive-focused videos, in which he buys, reviews, test-drives, and mods both luxury and sports cars, the YouTuber took a sharp turn from his usual fast-paced content with a sobering update on his girlfriend’s health.

In their July 16 upload, simply titled “An update video,” Leamon revealed that she’d suffered a seizure at her work a week ago, and had been hospitalized for seven days and six nights thereafter.

Leamon stated that she’d felt an “aura” coming on just before lunch and blacked out, after which she underwent a CT scan to rule out any potential issues with her brain.

What the CT scan uncovered was deeply concerning: Leamon showed off the results to Hunt’s audience, showing that a mass was inside her brain, which was later biopsied by surgeons and is currently undergoing testing.

Although the couple does not yet know the nature of the mass, they are both keeping their spirits “as high as physically possible” and are not coming to a decision regarding the future until they receive the biopsy results.

Hunt also revealed that Leamon cannot be left alone as she is on “seizure watch,” and has had her driver’s license suspended for the next six to nine months — a devastating development for the car junkie.

“Hopefully, these [test results] will come back, and it won’t be bad news,” Leamon said of the situation. “It’ll maybe just be, fingers crossed, like an infection, or something they can treat with medicine, and they’ll tell the DMV I can have my license back.”

This isn’t the first time Leamon has had issues like this, either; the YouTuber explained she’d suffered a similar incident a year ago during a car show, where she suddenly gained a black eye and a swollen tongue.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNP1NUf1XTw

Thus far, fans have shown overwhelming support for the couple as they await the results of Leamon’s test after a frightening health diagnosis that has turned her life as a car lover upside down.