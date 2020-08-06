YouTuber Seb Delanney reveals true cost of owning a Porsche Cayman GT4

With so many YouTubers seemingly changing up their garages every other month, they can make it look like anybody can own high-performance cars with ease. Seb Delanney breaks down the real cost of his Porsche Cayman GT4 and explains why he decided to ultimately cancel the order.

Sometimes things don't quite work out, circumstances change, and we make new plans. Things didn't exactly go to plan for car YouTuber Seb Delanney after placing the order for his 2020 Porsche Cayman GT4, quickly regretting his decision and electing to cancel the order.

But just how much does it cost for a YouTuber such as Seb to buy these sorts of new high-performance cars that you regularly see all over vloggers and content creators' channels?

Well, wonder no more. In his latest video, Seb takes us through a step-by-step breakdown of the costs that would have been involved if he had proceeded with his order.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8W-ETUp3ig

How much the 2020 Porsche Cayman GT4 costs

Opting from the start to specify his car with resale values in mind, the GT4 was going to be black-on-black with red accents. This also had the added bonus of being an easy colour to match wraps to, something that Seb admits he had planned to do to the Porsche further down the line.

The base price for the car was pretty high at $140,118 (including tax) but after adding a variety of functional and aesthetic options the final price went up to a whopping $155,320 after dealer deductions.

Porsche are famous for their expensive options, and this is no exception. Seb's choices ranged from the LED light pack at $914 to the 'Clubsport' handling package at $5,265. His most expensive option was the Porsche 918-style bucket seats which came in at a mind-blowing $6,510!

Why Seb cancelled his order

With the final cost of options being $25,225 in options alone, Seb opted to finance the car over a fixed period of 49 months to spread the cost. After a down payment of $22,031, Seb would've paid $1,732 per month. Keep in mind that figure doesn't include fuel bills, maintenance or any applicable road taxes.

The content creator admitted that after seeing a 2020 Cayman GT4 'in the flesh' and having realized how many cars Porsche was making (more cars = lower residual values) he decided to cancel the order.

It's not all bad news, though, as he ended up purchasing his gorgeous Ferrari 430 which is a fantastic (and arguably more exciting) car, so it all worked out in the end.