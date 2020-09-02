YouTuber MrJWW reveals 5 best things about the new Rolls Royce Ghost

Representing the last word in automotive opulence; The all-new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost is a masterpiece of luxurious design mixed with dynamic driving. YouTuber MrJWW is one of the first to get their hands on this masterpiece of luxury personal travel.

Rolls Royce has long held the title of being the most luxurious automotive manufacturer of them all, and it seems the new Ghost is set to uphold the revered title.

Based upon an all-new Aluminium architecture; The 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost has been designed from the ground-up to create the most luxurious, relaxing, and opulent travel experience - second only to its stablemate the Phantom.

As one of the first to explore Rolls Royce's latest model, MrJWW (James Walker) was keen to discuss the details of the "distilled serenity, luxury, and tranquility" found in the all-new Ghost.

Starting with its construction, the new Ghost has been crafted from Aluminium which, when used in conjunction with precise hand-welding techniques, results in a virtually seam-free finish to the body panels.

Rolls Royce is keen to make this their most acoustically-sensitive vehicle yet, even going to the lengths of "acoustically treating" the driveshaft to ensure minimal vibration and intrusion.

Small features such as soft-close doors, open-pore wood, and a dual-setting champagne cooler contribute to the luxurious experience of the Ghost, with JWW describing it as "The purest Rolls Royce I've ever sat in".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7mJmbjVJHQ0

With acoustics being a major part of the Ghost's design, Rolls Royce managed to fit over 100kg of sound deadening to the car, along with double glazing and a bespoke sound system. The end result is designed to amplify the quality of the driver or passenger's music and improve the overall ambiance.

Given the fact that Rolls Royce is actually proud of the Ghost's weight, it may be surprising that they have also built the car with driving dynamics in mind. Powered by a 6.75l V12 engine, the Ghost puts out an impressive 563hp through all four wheels and even features dynamic rear steering for maximum agility.

With its impressive acoustic qualities, dynamic on-road driving experience, and "next level artisan craftsmanship" the all-new Rolls Royce Ghost looks set to become a new favorite for entrepreneurs, musicians, and the super-rich all over the world.