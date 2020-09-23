YouTuber confronts man 'vandalizing' his $3m Bugatti Veyron

Despite a number of high-profile YouTubers speaking out about vandalism to their supercars, it doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. Unfortunately, Houston Crosta found this out the hard way with his Bugatti Veyron.

As the owner of rental company Royalty Exotic Cars, Houston Crosta is unfortunately all-too-familiar with people not treating his property with respect. With cars regularly coming back damaged or in a poor state, it’s every petrolhead's worst nightmare come true.

Sharing details of one particular customer that destroyed a Dodge Hellcat in his September 20 video, Houston says that this driver was even brave enough to return the car as if nothing untoward had happened.

While doing donuts in the Hellcat, the driver caused the tire to expand outwards due to insane pressure, pushing the rear bumper and quarter panel outwards. Not only that, but they also scratched down the entire rear ¾ of the car due to reckless driving.

During his monologue direct to the camera Houston spots a careless passer-by potentially vandalising his $3m Mansory Bugatti Veyron. Given that he was describing to his viewers how careless people were with his cars, the situation was ironically perfectly timed.

Panning the camera up to show the situation, a group of people had congregated around Houston’s customised Bugatti Veyron hypercar. This in itself wasn’t the issue, but one of the bystanders took it upon himself to pose for a photograph sat on the carbon fiber hood of the Veyron.

Confronting the mindless individual, the guy realizes that he’s in the wrong and hops off the hood before Crosta gets to him.

Remaining impressively calm, Crosta says “What the F*** man. This is a $3m car. This hood is $400,000. Nobody [referring to the crowd] has enough money to pay that. It’s very disrespectful, get the f*** off the car!”

The relevant section begins at the 3:10 mark below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBaJfAEHUqw

While the line “nobody has enough money to pay that” may seem snobbish, commenters were quick to back and even praise Houston’s reactions.

Many said that they would react far worse or that Houston was too kind, though with a business reputation to keep up, it was likely a case of striking a balance between authority and restraint for him in the moment.