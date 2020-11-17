Will Smith's incredible car collection revealed: Maybach, Cadillac, BMW - Dexerto

Will Smith is one of Hollywood’s best-known actors. From legendary films such as I-Robot and Men In Black to voiceover parts in Disney Pixar films, Will has done it all. This long and lucrative career has paid off, and as a result, Will has an incredible and varied collection of cars.

From being the Fresh Prince of Bel Air to taking starring roles in big-name Hollywood blockbusters, Will Smith has become a household name around the world.

This fame has undoubtedly paid off, and as a result, Will has a reported net worth of around $350 million. A good chunk of that seems to have been spent on cars, with his garage housing some incredible machines. Here are our highlights from Will Smith’s car collection.

Will Smith’s luxury car collection

Will is evidently a man that prioritizes luxury over performance if his car collection is anything to go by. With numerous high-end luxury cars in his fleet, many of these vehicles are the sort of cars to be driven around in, as opposed to driving yourself.

One of the most expensive and most exclusive vehicles in Will’s collection is his Maybach 57s. Valued at around $360,000 from new, the 57s is one of the most luxurious vehicles on the road. To go with the 57s, Will also owns a blacked-out Rolls Royce Ghost, which both he and Jaden Smith have been spotted in numerous times.

When he’s on family duties, Smith also has a number of big, luxurious SUVs. From a massive Cadillac Escalade to a more subtle Mercedes-Benz GL450. By complete contrast to the GL450, Will also owns a massive 16-wheeler RV. Split over two storeys, the RV is luxury living on wheels.

Sports cars

Surprisingly for a big-name star, Will Smith doesn’t have a particularly big collection of sports or performance cars.

The closest thing he has to a typical ‘supercar’ is the hybrid BMW i8. This ‘green’ BMW mixes traditional combustion-engined power and electric motors to produce 368bhp, and a 0-60 time of just 4.4 seconds. No doubt the choice to buy such a futuristic sports car was inspired by all the sci-fi films that Smith has starred in over the years.

There may be another ‘green’ car set to join the Smith household too. Will has been pictured numerous times with a Porsche Taycan, though it is unclear whether the all-electric supercar is his or simply a loan car from the dealer.

Finally, there’s one more standout car from his collection that we can’t ignore. In complete contrast to the rest of his eco-friendly sports cars, he owns a Cherry Red 1965 Ford Mustang. Powered by an ancient V8, gas-guzzling engine, the Mustang is the epitome of American Muscle car icons, and is perfect for a Hollywood Celebrity looking to enjoy the finer things in life.

All in all, while Will Smith’s car collection isn’t the biggest or fastest, it’s certainly varied. With a car for all occasions, Will’s motoring looks set for both the past and future.