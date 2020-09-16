Whistlindiesel hits back again at Stradman following ‘harsh’ comments

As one of the biggest 'beefs' to come out of the YouTube car community in 2020, the drama between WhistlinDiesel and TheStradman came to a head after Stradman blocked WD on Instagram. Now, WD has addressed the reasons behind the drama.

When two high-profile YouTube creators clash, it becomes a very public competition of who gets the better remarks or can cause the most drama.

In this instance, two of the biggest names in automotive YouTube have been at loggerheads: TheStradman from the 'supercar community' and WhistlinDiesel from the 'truck community.' With two contrasting styles, the pair have been publicly trading blows on-and-off for a few months.

Since TheStradman blocked WD on Instagram, WD has spoken out about the situation. Having called the car community "not as hard as the truck community" WhistlinDiesel - real name Cody - has tried to make lighthearted humor out of the strange situation.

"Coarse Humor"

Having made several "coarse humor" comments on TheStradmans posts, Cody has now played it down saying it was just that - a joke in bad taste.

With both sets of fans continuing the drama on WD and Stradman's behalf, Cody has seemingly tried to put a stop to it once and for all.

Unfortunately, the attempted apology appears to have lasted for a very short amount of time, having posted a screenshot from Life of Palos, with a caption saying "HATING PURPLE CARS IS NOT A VICTIMLESS CRIME JIM MILLIONS OF INFLUENCERS SUFFER EVERY YEAR."

While it may just be a light-hearted dig and reference to hit show The Office, it's comments such as this that caused the drama in the first place.

WhistlinDiesel's jokes have backfired

It may simply come down to the way that Stradman has interpreted Cody's humor. On fellow YouTuber StreetSpeed717's Instagram, Cody can be seen commenting tongue-in-cheek replies to his photos, showing off his dark and sometimes controversial sense of humor.

Despite WD's jokes being clearly a sore point for Stradman, it would appear that this 'coarse' humor wasn't directed solely at TheStradman. Clearly there has been no serious apology, so Cody doesn't seem to feel any remorse or regret his actions.

That being said, harsh humor can go one way or the other, and it appears by using it on someone he doesn't actually know in real life, it got Cody way more attention than he planned. Unfortunately, though, it was the wrong kind of attention.