Twitch streamer catches crazy drag race crashes as car goes up in flames

An IRL (In Real Life) Twitch streamer attended some drag races on Sunday, August 30 — and caught multiple car crashes throughout the day.

Murda can often be found streaming at various drag races and tracks in Twitch’s Just Chatting section and fans have come to love his entertaining style of content — but during this stream, viewers got a glimpse into the darker side of drag races.

Advertisement

In one race, fans got to see two cars go head-to-head and, as one driver went flying off ahead of their competitor, they ended up spinning out and crashing into the wall on the side, with the vehicle going up in flames immediately.

Murda later shared on Twitter that the driver was okay, despite how bad the crash looked.

Advertisement

Then, later that day, during a separate broadcast, Murda caught yet another crash — this time involving a Mustang.

Read More: James May reveals everything he hates about his Tesla Model S

As the two raced, you can once again see the white Mustang careening off towards the edge of the track, before spinning out and crashing into the side.

Though there were no flames this time, it still looks pretty ugly, and Murda’s response is pretty much identical in both clips; simply exclaiming “Oh, sh*t!” as soon as impact is made before onlookers rush to the car to make sure everything is okay.

Advertisement

Luckily, the driver seemed to be okay, though the car was not, with some pretty noticeable damage across the vehicle’s tire rims and body that might see the driver's bank account take a bit of a hit to recover.

Needless to say, this really showcases the danger involved in drag racing, and luckily Murda was on hand and streaming the whole thing so that people can see not only how fun and exhilarating it can be, but that a race could end just as quickly as it begins.