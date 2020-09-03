TheStradman's insane supercar history will leave you speechless

From living in his Audi TT to owning a million-dollar hypercar, the story of TheStradman's rise to success is a Hollywood movie in the making. Along the way, he's owned some incredible cars which many people could only dream of driving.

Having taken delivery of his "dream car" in the form of a 2008 Bugatti Veyron, YouTuber TheStradman is not one to shy away from speaking about his past; from losing his job and car-spotting while living in his Audi TT to reaching 2.7m subscribers and owning a fleet of supercars, he's come a long way in a few short years.

Of course, covering every single car that Stradman has ever owned would be akin to writing war and peace, but that doesn't mean we can't pick out a few highlights to share and (hopefully) inspire other petrolheads to chase their dreams.

Lamborghini Gallardo

A round-up of TheStradman's car history wouldn't be complete without the car that started it all: His Lamborghini Gallardo.

Bought as Stradman's first supercar, this Arancio Borealis (Orange) Gallardo helped him launch his channel to the masses.

Describing the day he picked up the car as "possibly the single best day of my entire life" Strad is clearly attached to his Gallardo as it still resides in his garage, albeit with a few modifications.

McLaren 570s

After moving to Utah and having owned, modified, and sold his Audi R8, Strad went for something a little more exotic — the McLaren 570s.

Revealing that the car only had around 3000 miles on the clock, it was the first time Strad bought a 'nearly new' supercar for the channel. With its incredible specification including a full carbon and Alcantara interior pack, the McLaren represented a serious 'step up' for the channel.

Lamborghini Aventador

Sticking with his love for Lamborghinis, Strad purchased what he claimed to be the "cheapest Lamborghini Aventador in the nation" as the basis for an all-out supercar build. Little did he know that this 'cheap' Aventador would go on to form part of his entourage at SEMA in 2019.

Widebody Toyota Supra

Speaking of SEMA 2019, Stradman's star of the show had to make an appearance on this list. Having bought his Toyota Supra brand new, he proceeded to 'widebody' convert it using a specially-designed kit.

With so many custom shops, fabricators, and car owners modifying their Supras during 2019, it is even more impressive that Stradman managed to get his own car into the coveted SEMA show — a moment that he will never forget.

Sadly this car has now been sold, but since it was sold to make-up magnate Jeffree Starr, it'll likely still be in the public eye for a while to come.

Ferrari F430 Challenge

It may not have been his most expensive car, but the Ferrari F430 Challenge must be the most outlandish and unusual car that Stradman has ever owned. Yes, even when compared to the Rolls-Royce limousine.

A road-legalized Ferrari Challenge race car, this particular vehicle had been campaigned in competitive racing prior to his ownership. Driving a race car on the road is an incredible experience and the stuff of dreams for many petrolheads.

In typical Stradman style, the car received an overly loud exhaust, wrap, and numerous other modifications before it was sold off as part of a large car clear-out earlier in 2020.

Bugatti Veyron

While all of TheStradman's previous cars have been incredible and special in their own ways, none are more important or significant to the channel than his first hypercar: the Bugatti Veyron.

The Bugatti represents not only his transition into hypercar ownership, but also represents his first $1 million dollar vehicle — an incredible milestone for a YouTube channel to hit.

Even more special is the fact that Strad used to photograph and film Veyrons in Beverly Hills while living out of his Audi TT. He has truly come full-circle, and topping the Veyron will be a very difficult challenge indeed.