TheStradman calls out WhistlinDiesel over destroying vehicles for views

US-based YouTuber and supercar owner TheStradman has given us a full run-down of his current projects, an update on his Ferrari 458 Italia build, and seemingly fires back at Whistlindiesel in his latest video.

With everything going on in the world at the moment, a number of TheStradman's builds have been noticeably absent from his channel recently. The monster 6x6 build and the twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Gallardo, in particular, have been very quiet, so it seems fitting that we've had a garage update.

Advertisement

It turns out that the twin-turbo Lamborghini Gallardo is further along than many would've imagined, having been at the B-Rogue Built shop having its custom twin-turbocharger setup designed and fitted.

In his latest video, the popular YouTuber gave fans an update on whats going on with his cars while also responding to the Whistlindiesel Instagram drama.

Advertisement

Stradman's response to Whistlindiesel Instagram drama

Speaking about his Rolls-Royce limousine, TheStradman seems to make a jab at Whistlindiesel following their beef on Instagram. He says "a lot of you guys are telling me I should just destroy the Rolls Royce, I should blow it up... that's just not my style, to blow up a cool car just for YouTube views."

Read more: All GTA Online Summer Update vehicles and prices revealed

With even his followers noticing that he's "calling out" Whistlindiesel, it'll be interesting to see if WD uses this opportunity to bite back, or whether the drama will simply fizzle out as quickly as it started.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Eh9ItM-Ru8

As for his Lambo, TheStradman is actually flying out to Chicago to film a first cold start video with the Gallardo and to see progress on the build, with the car now at the tuning stage of the process.

Advertisement

The Gladiator 6x6 build has also been progressing along in the background, though it has been delayed due to unexpected factors and is on track to be finished around mid-October all being well.

The Ferrari 458 is on the chopping block

His latest garage addition, the Ferrari 458 Italia, is also going under the knife. Having bought a $30,000 pre-owned Liberty Walk wide-body kit, TheStradman is now going to cut up the Ferrari and modify it with a new exhaust, wheels, and improved stance to complement the rest of his fleet.

Apparently undeterred by the delays, TheStradman says that "the reincarnation of (the) purple army in 2021 is going to be like nothing the world has ever seen" which has us expecting big things from the Utah-based YouTuber.