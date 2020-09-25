Supercar Blondie leaves cleaner speechless by tipping his entire salary

With everything going on at the moment, sometimes what we need is a nice heartwarming video. YouTuber Supercar Blondie delivers in her September 25 video, surprising her cleaner with an incredibly generous gesture.

Many YouTubers and online personalities have been in the news for their generous donations and tips during 2020. Twitch streamer Pokimane donated a total of $10k to various streamers, while Pewdiepie gave a small streamer their first-ever donation earlier in September.

Advertisement

Supercar Blondie can now be added to that list, having given her cleaner an incredibly generous tip. Keeping it low-key to start with, Blondie aims to give the cleaner "the surprise of a lifetime" thanks to her generosity.

Speaking to Ismail, SB is able to establish that he moved to Dubai from Bangladesh around 10 years ago. Not only has he been in Dubai for a long time, but he is also a Supercar Blondie fan.

Advertisement

Finding out more about Ismail

He reveals that he sends a lot of his paycheck back home to his family in Bangladesh. With his biggest tip ever having been $27, Blondie's blows that out of the water and then some.

Read More: David Dobrik explains why a random stranger owns his Aston Martin

After leaving him to wash the McLaren, SB starts subtly digging to find out more information. While the actual amount is not revealed, she discovers what his monthly salary is from the cleaning job.

For the first step up, SB says "Ismail, since you work so hard, I want to give you your monthly salary as a tip." Clearly taken aback, Ismail is genuinely shocked by Blondie's generosity, but little did he know what was coming next.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRJmzEtZydE

"What a champion!"

Having discovered what his total yearly salary is, SB gets the money out of an envelope that Sergi is holding, and turns to give Ismail the shock of his life.

"Ismail, I would love to do this for you. Because you're such a kind guy, I would like to give you your entire annual salary in cash" says Blondie as she hands over a wedge of rolled notes.

Ismail is completely taken aback and he can't stop smiling as the tip is given. There's even a point where he's completely speechless after experiencing such a generous gesture. No doubt it was even sweeter coming from her since he is a fan of Supercar Blondie's channel.