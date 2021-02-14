Sommer Ray reveals her brand-new $100k Mercedes-Benz

Fitness model and Instagram star Sommer Ray has unveiled her brand-new car: a Mercedes GLE Coupe SUV, on her Instagram.
Sommer Ray is one of the biggest fitness influencers out there. With a combined following of over 35 million on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, you come to wonder what her sponsorship deals and line of fitness wear are actually funding.
Not unlike other Instagram celebrities, a flashy car is often part of the plan, although usually it’s a speedy supercar. Sommer has gone for something more practical, but by no means cheap.
Her brand-new car is the Mercedes GLE Coupe, revealed on her Instagram along with the showroom’s, on February 14.
If you’re looking to get one yourself, though, you should start saving your pennies now. Prices for a Mercedes GLE Coupe range from anywhere between $76,500 to $113,000, making it one of the most luxurious SUVs money can buy.
Sommer was delighted with her new car.
While you might not expect a car of that size to be particularly quick, this Mercedes is actually pretty nippy. Pushing out 385 horsepower, the 63 S Coupe can do 0-60mph in an insane 4.1 seconds.
The car is also pretty stunning on the inside, furnished with hand-crafted wood panels, a touchscreen display, and, most importantly, heated seats.
Just recently, Sommer’s ex-boyfriend Tayler Holder showed off his unbelievable Lamborghini Huracan, worth around $240,000 new, back in November.
Sommer’s successful social media career also ventured into podcasting, with her ‘OHoney’ show alongside fellow Instagrammer Amanda Cerny. However, the show hasn’t had a new episode since May 2020, and isn’t showing any signs of making a comeback.
The eMLS League Series Two Finals are underway as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.
Quarter-finals take place on Saturday, February 13.
Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.
Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.
In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will be looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.
Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!
Day one recap: Didychrislito sets a marker as favorites cruise through
Day one was a day for the favorites as there were no major upsets in the eMLS League Series 2 Quarter-Finals. There were plenty of cagey affairs, kicked off by BenR scraping a late 1-0 win in the first game with xbLeU. Though, the Austin FC representative struck back in a pulsating 6-4 second leg, scoring two late goals to bag a 6-5 aggregate win.
The action did slow down a notch in the following games. DC United’s KingCJ0 surprised the viewers by putting KidM3Mito to the sword. He bagged early goals in the first legs, finishing up with a 3-1 win. CJ was cruising in leg two before two late consolations goals from Chicago Fire’s King M3Mito made it a respectable 5-3 aggregate scoreline.
From there, it was slightly plainer for the favorites. FC Dallas’ AlanAvi made sure the Twitch chat bets cashed without much worrying, taking down Orlando City’s Maloney with ease in convincing fashion. The 24-year-old completely dominated both legs, finishing up with a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win before seeing out the return fixture with a 1-0 victory.
In the final clash of the day, Series One winner Didychrislito bagged his semi-final berth by dismantling FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle 7-2. The New York City star was in complete control across both games, going as far as rounding the ‘keeper to make a statement that he’s hungry for the Series Two title as well.
eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores
The semi-finals are set for the eMLS League Series 2.
February 13 — Quarter-finals
Fixture
PST
EST
GMT
QF:xbLeU (Austin FC) 6-5 BENR (San Jose Earthquakes)