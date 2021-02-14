Sommer Ray reveals her brand-new $100k Mercedes-Benz

Fitness model and Instagram star Sommer Ray has unveiled her brand-new car: a Mercedes GLE Coupe SUV, on her Instagram.

Sommer Ray is one of the biggest fitness influencers out there. With a combined following of over 35 million on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, you come to wonder what her sponsorship deals and line of fitness wear are actually funding.

Not unlike other Instagram celebrities, a flashy car is often part of the plan, although usually it’s a speedy supercar. Sommer has gone for something more practical, but by no means cheap.

Her brand-new car is the Mercedes GLE Coupe, revealed on her Instagram along with the showroom’s, on February 14.

The car was picked up from Mercedez-Benz of Valencia, in Santa Clarita, CA. The dealership has previously served four-time Mr Olympia Jay Cutler and rapper Tay Keith.

If you’re looking to get one yourself, though, you should start saving your pennies now. Prices for a Mercedes GLE Coupe range from anywhere between $76,500 to $113,000, making it one of the most luxurious SUVs money can buy.

While you might not expect a car of that size to be particularly quick, this Mercedes is actually pretty nippy. Pushing out 385 horsepower, the 63 S Coupe can do 0-60mph in an insane 4.1 seconds.

The car is also pretty stunning on the inside, furnished with hand-crafted wood panels, a touchscreen display, and, most importantly, heated seats.

Just recently, Sommer’s ex-boyfriend Tayler Holder showed off his unbelievable Lamborghini Huracan, worth around $240,000 new, back in November.

Sommer’s successful social media career also ventured into podcasting, with her ‘OHoney’ show alongside fellow Instagrammer Amanda Cerny. However, the show hasn’t had a new episode since May 2020, and isn’t showing any signs of making a comeback.