Seb Delanney reveals the insane cost of Post Malone's car collection

Multi-award-winning singer/songwriter Post Malone may be best known for his music career and unique style, but it turns out he also has an incredible taste in cars too. YouTuber Seb Delanney took a closer look at his wheels of choice.

Unlike many rappers and A-list celebrities, Post Malone (real name Austin Post) doesn't just go for the latest, greatest and flashiest cars on the market.

It may come as a surprise to some, but Post has a soft spot for icons of the classic car market too.

A mix of style and performance

Perhaps his best-known car is the 1992 Ford Explorer; Tricked-out with Lamborghini doors, oversized 'spinner' wheels and a plethora of body modifications, Post actually wrote a song about the car - now that's love.

Whilst the explorer was hardly a luxury item when new, the incredible custom work and modifications must put the price of his '92 Explorer well into the 5-figure region.

At the other end of the spectrum is his latest garage addition – an all-white Bugatti Chiron. Producing 1500hp from its quad-turbo W16 engine, Post has been very open about his ownership of this rare $3 million beast, using it in music videos as well as showing it off on his social media accounts.

The rapper also seems to have a real appreciation for the classics. Alongside his aforementioned '92 Ford Explorer, he also has a heavily-modified Chevrolet C10, as well as the gorgeous, and frankly massive, 1966 Lincoln Continental, in white, of course.

Costing around $65,000 for a restored Continental; Post has once again put his own spin on the appearance of this American behemoth, likely increasing the cost significantly.

For Seb, his personal favorite from Posts garage came in the form of the outrageous $530,000+ 1-of--600 Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster. This is no ordinary Aventador however; Customised wheels, unique decals, and an aftermarket exhaust all make sure that you won't miss Post if he drives this raging bull past you.

It hasn't all gone smoothly though...

Despite his success, it hasn't all been plain sailing for Post. His previous daily driver was a white Rolls-Royce Wraith, which sadly met an untimely end after being T-boned by a Kia whilst driving around Santa Monica, CA. Thankfully no-one was hurt in the incident, but the car was a write-off.

In typical Post Malone fashion though he opted to go big or go home with its replacement. His latest 'Roller' comes in the form of an all-white Rolls Royce Phantom 8. Costing a minimum of $455,000, the Phantom 8 is the pinnacle of luxury road travel, whisking post along in style wherever he needs to go.