Scammer tries to spend millions on hypercars using TheStradman's name

While on the hunt for his new hypercar, YouTuber TheStradman has encountered a major issue thanks to the actions of an unknown scammer.

Having recently sold off a number of his vehicles and released plans for his new home, TheStradman is at a transitional point in his career as a YouTuber. As part of this channel 'shakeup,' he is now looking to purchase his first-ever hypercar.

In a somewhat un-Stradman fashion, he is taking his time to find the perfect car - no surprise given the insane value of this type of vehicle. Explaining why he's happy to take it slow, James said he "doesn't want to go out and buy the wrong car, just to prove to the doubters I can."

Stradman's search for a hypercar

Unfortunately, the process hasn't been an easy one: TheStradman tells viewers that so far it has been a "fun, (but) painful process" searching for the next addition to his garage, though this process has now become far more complicated than before thanks to a severe case of identity fraud.

Sadly it seems that an unknown individual is impersonating TheStradman online, particularly on a classified auction site called JamesEdition.

Multi-million dollar cash offers

The individual in question has made a number of cash offers on TheStradman's behalf, claiming that they are in fact TheStradman and using his contact details, likeness and communicating as if they were him.

TheStradman is understandably pretty wound up about this. Breaking his usual 'peppy' on-camera persona and delivery style, he chose to discuss these events with his viewers in a candid, frank 1-on-1 monologue whilst sat in his Lamborghini.

In particular, this individual has made a $2 million cash offer on a McLaren P1 GTR while claiming to be TheStradman. Not only that, but they have also contacted his friends at Pagani Beverly Hills to put in an offer on a Huyara Roadster.

Legal action has been threatened

While he says that it's probably someone with 'good intentions' TheStradman does go on to say that if this individual doesn't cease this use of his identity, he will pursue legal action with his attorney.

Legal ramifications for identity fraud vary from state-to-state and likely depending on the severity of the fraud, but hopefully, the individual in question will heed this warning and stop impersonating TheStradman.