Scammer tries to sell YouTuber Alex Choi's Unicorn Huracan for $1.5m

Supercar influencer Alex Choi has mysteriously discovered that his Lamborghini Huracan is up for sale for more than $1million on a website called Carousell.

20-year-old Alex is a YouTuber and Instagram supercar expert with more than half a million subscribers on YouTube and more than 700k Instagram followers.

The car in question has been featured heavily on his social media and was first introduced to his followers in April last year. He has previously said that the car “will probably go down in history as being the most controversial Huracan in America”, due to the extreme modification.

It looks as though someone is imitating Alex Choi on the Singapore-based buying and selling platform Carousell, and they have tried to scam someone into handing over $1.5 million for his Unicorn Lamborghini Huracan, a car that has drawn lots of attention from the automotive industry in the past year for the work he has put into it.

In extremely unusual circumstances, the seller had a verified sticker, joined the website over a year ago, and has been selling and buying other items.

Commentary YouTuber Life of Palos reached out to Alex who said that the account was entirely fake and that the car is not for sale.

The Carousell platform is popular in Asia, but not in the United States where Alex is from, making it less likely that those looking to buy the car would know whose it was. The Carousell ad also set its location as Singapore.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ROTU5cUOog

Alex Choi has been convincingly imitated on several other social platforms. A fake TikTok account called @alexchoi.cars has amassed more than 21,000 followers.

Alex is not the only supercar influencer to have been the subject of these fake accounts. YouTubers such as The Stradman and DailyDrivenExotics’ Damon Fryer have also been victim to imitators pretending to sell their cars.

While it looks as though the listing has now been removed, this raises further concerns about scams within the automotive community.