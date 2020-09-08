One of a kind $2.5m Bugatti Veyron disaster crash caught on camera

Racing high-price hypercars is always a risky business, but racing a one-of-one Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse L'Or Blanc is akin to racing an original Picasso or Warhol: if it breaks, it cant be replaced. Unfortunately for this driver, it did indeed break, and in spectacular fashion.

Taking part in the Supercar Owners Circle Club, a drag racing event which was held at Swiss Airport Gstaad, the Veyron was one of many multi-million-dollar hypercars that were in attendance.

Flanked by the likes of Koenigseggs, Zondas, Ferraris, and Lamborghinis, the Bugatti was in good company. Unfortunately for the driver, in this one-off special edition Bugatti, they will always be what the event is remembered for.

Many videos posted to Instagram show the Bugatti being pushed to the limit racing head-to-head with other attendees, but this is when disaster struck for the Veyron.

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse L'Or Blanc crash

As the $2.5 million hypercar flies across the finish line and past the cameras, the sound of screeching tires fills the air. The crowd can practically be heard holding their breath as the Veyron careers towards a make-shift track boundary built from hay bales.

The driver applied the brakes so hard in fact, that the Bugatti's airbrake deploys as he heads towards the bales. Sadly despite slamming on the brakes, the one-off Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse slams into the hay bales at the end of the runway.

No serious damage

According to an attendee at the event (as reported by CarScoops) the Veyron did manage to escape serious damage, though one of the fins on the right air intake was cracked in half.

Since it is non-repairable, a whole new front bumper (complete with the one-off L'Or Blanc paint scheme) will need to be sourced and painted, which will be a hefty bill indeed for a few moments of Insta-fame.

Despite the steep repair bill and dramatic ending, the most important thing is the driver is unscathed. Cars can be repaired, people can not. Though the driver's ego is probably suffering from some pretty incurable damage at this point.