Ninja explains his biggest fear with self-driving cars - Dexerto

Twitch streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has revealed his biggest concerns with the self-driving technology being developed by companies such as Tesla and NIO.

Over the past two decades, cars have advanced rapidly with companies like Tesla focusing on sustainable travel and developing ground-breaking technology.

According to Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk, traveling in a self-driving vehicle will eventually be safer than controlling the car yourself. This belief was even echoed by Joe Rogan on his podcast, with the popular host telling his listeners that he believes automated travel is the future.

Despite this, not everyone is fully convinced that self-driving technology is ready to replace human instinct and reaction. In a recent video, massive Twitch streamer Ninja addressed the topic of automated vehicles and shared his biggest concerns with the technology.

Ninja shares his thoughts on self-driving cars

In a recent AMA video, Twitch streamer and YouTuber Ninja revealed why he’s not fully convinced self-driving cars will be safer than vehicles controlled by humans.

The popular gaming personality expressed that he’s concerned an automated vehicle wouldn’t be able to prevent an accident from occurring.

With so many potential risks from other people on the road and mistakes spurred by human error, Ninja finds it hard to believe a self-driving car could handle those kinds of scenarios.

“Human error right? There are going to be way too many people who are relying on the self-driving car to handle accidents or like be able to react to something quickly, that’s not going to happen,” he said.

It’s easy to see why Ninja has some doubts about the consistency of self-driving cars with so many examples of the technology going wrong.

As with all technological advancements, self-driving cars are still a work in progress and will need to be absolutely perfect before they’re fully integrated into society.

It’s difficult to know whether automated vehicles will ever replace the standard manual car, but it’s clear a lot of people firmly believe self-driving technology is the future and are excited about its arrival.