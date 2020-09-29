MrJWW left speechless by "incredible" new $358k McLaren 765LT

With the release of their all-new 'long tail' (LT) car, the 765LT, McLaren is looking to once-again recalibrate customers' expectations of a road car. YouTuber MrJWW got hands-on with the new McLaren 765LT, and revealed the stats of this insane $358k supercar.

When the McLaren 720s was unveiled for the first time during 2017, it completely rewrote the rulebook of what a road-going supercar was capable of doing. Now, McLaren is going after their own title with the all-new McLaren 765LT.

YouTuber MrJWW is well-known for his no-nonsense approach to supercar reviews, and his video with the 765LT is no exception. In all honesty, there is no need for fancy presenting styles here - the stats of the car alone are enough to boggle the mind.

"It resembles a posh cheese grater"

JWW admits he is "almost nervous" to drive the car for the first time, after how shockingly good its predecessor - the 675LT - was. "The ethos is less weight, more power - which is music to any petrolheads ear"

Weighing in at an incredible 80kg less than the 720s, the new LT has the performance to match its aggressive styling. Powered by a 754hp twin-turbo V8, the 765LT does 0-60 in just 2.6 seconds, and 0-124 mph a full second quicker than a Porsche GT2 RS.

It's also the first time McLaren has ever used a fully-titanium exhaust system. Culminating in a striking quad-shotgun-style rear exit which combined with the rear engine panel "resembles a very posh cheese grater."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aV1iTj6GrSc

"Unbelievable speed"

Out on the track, JWW is left speechless by the shocking performance of the 765LT. On the long straight at Silverstone Circuit, he reaches "unbelievable speed" before running out of things to say. Eventually, he admits "I can't... I don't know if I've ever been in a car that does that [speed] there!"

The performance even completely gets the better of him within a lap, saying to the camera "I'm just going to shut up and point you forwards!"

"Look, I know I say this a lot with McLaren [cars] but you know what... they've gone and done it again. It's gob-smacking on the track, what it must be like on the road... I don't know!"

With a summary like that, we wouldn't be too surprised to see a 765LT end up in the JWW garage soon.