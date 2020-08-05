Jon Olsson explains why $1.9m Koenigsegg with 1700hp is his dream car

Often blending the hypercar lifestyle with the practical necessities dictated by having a family is nigh-on impossible. The Koenigsegg Gemera is the perfect answer to that problem, and Jon Olsson sizes one up as a possible future addition to his garage.

While we've all probably dreamt of having a fleet of multi-million dollar hypercars sitting on our driveway, skier and YouTuber Jon Olsson experienced exactly that in one of his latest videos.

With the entire current Koenigsegg production catalog sitting on his driveway, it was a wonderful case of Swedish hypercar-induced sensory overload for Jon, though one car in particular stood out from the rest; The all-new $1.9 million Koenigsegg Gemera.

This four-seat, near-1700hp hybrid hypercar is the first of its kind in the world. Power comes from a combination of the turbocharged 2.0-liter 3-cylinder combustion engine and the three electric motors that together produce an incredible 1677hp and 2581 lb/ft of torque.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swMqQUo9iRM

The Gemera makes an ideal family car

Since Jon is now a father, the practicalities of the Gemera greatly appealed to him, as did the range of nearly 1000km between refueling/recharging stops.

Jon explains that previously while on the Gumball Rally, he and his teammate would eat apples to help cut down on rest stops, though clearly that wouldn't be needed with the Gemera.

Being the worlds first (and only) 4-seat hypercar has it's advantages, too. He notes that the space in the back is 'unreal' meaning it would be perfect for himself, his wife Janni, and son Leon to enjoy together as well as being an incredibly fun car to drive.

Jon's new favorite car?

The Gemera's visually arresting styling also caught the attention of Jon, noting the incredible size of the automatic vertically-opening doors, sleek Swedish design, and incredible road presence.

Having learned the difficulty of low garages with his G500 AMG, Jon was also happy to learn the doors have sensors to stop them from smacking into walls or low roofs when opened.

Jon admitted that the Gemera is "currently the car on the planet I want the most, no competition" so perhaps we'll see a new addition to his exotic lifestyle. With two thirds of the 300 Gemeras already sold, he might need to make a quick decision.