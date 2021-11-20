How to watch $25k Twitch Rivals x Swagg Doritos Warzone tournament

Swagg, Twitch Rivals, and Doritos are teaming up for the next installment of their Disrupotro Series by hosting a $25,000 Warzone tournament and a spot in the finals.

The Doritos Disruptor Series featuring Swagg, powered by Twitch Rivals, will be a trio custom lobby tournament played across 6 games with a handful of restrictions and rules set in place.

The new Pacific map for Warzone and Vanguard won’t be integrated into the battle royale until December 9 so this could be one of the final tournaments we see on Verdnask.

Here’s everything you need to know about the $25k Warzone event including the stream, format, schedule, and teams.

Advertisement

$25k Twitch Rivals Doritos Warzone stream

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The tournament will be streamed live on the Twitch Rivals channel and the Doritos Twitch channel. If you want to check out other POVs then all of the competitions will be streaming from their personal channels.

Read More: Forgotten Cold War AR has better TTK than Warzone meta weapons

Check out the likes of top Warzone players like Aydan, ZLaner, Almond, and more. The tournament kicks off at 12 PM PT (3 PM ET/8 PM BST) on Saturday, November 20.

$25k Twitch Rivals Doritos Warzone format

This tournament will feature 49 trios dropping in on Verdansk, playing 6 custom lobby games, earning a point for each kill as well as trying to place as high as possible for a score multiplier.

We have a full breakdown of the placement multiplier listed below:

Advertisement

1st = 2.2x

2nd-5th = 1.8x

6th-15th = 1.5x

16th-25th = 1.2x

26th+ = 1.0x

While you can check out the tournament page for the full ruleset, here’s a look at some of the main restrictions and changes for this tourney:

All players must use the default operator

No Riot shields

No launchers (including Combat Bow and Crossbows)

No shotguns

No MG82

No Akimbo pistol

No snipers Exceptions: HDR, AX-50, and the Tundra Ground loot snipers can be claimed until a loadout is hit

No melee weapons Exceptions: Knife

Dead Silence and Stopping Power field upgrades cannot be used.

No tacticals allowed Exceptions: Smoke grenades, Snapshot grenades, Decoy grenades, and Stims

Perks Ghost and Combat Scout cannot be used

In the event that the above rules are not followed by any player the offending player will be disqualified from the game and receive zero points for the round

$25k Twitch Rivals Doritos Warzone teams & players

This tournament is going to feature some of the top names in Warzone.

While Swagg is guaranteed, we can also expect the likes of Aydan, HusKerrs, ZLaner, and more to be taking the battle for their shot at the first-place prize. We will update you when we get a full list of players competing.

Read More: Popular Warzone cheat sellers shut down by Activision ahead of RICOCHET launch

This is one of the final events of Doritos Disruptor Series tournaments, which leads up to the Doritos Bowl later in December. With Swagg at the helm for the Warzone division, other tournaments will feature captains ItsHafu, Tyler1, and iTzTimmy.