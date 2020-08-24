Has TheStradman bought a Bugatti Veyron? YouTuber buys first hypercar

Having teased it for months, posted numerous videos, and even having had a failed purchase, TheStradman has confirmed that he has finally purchased his first-ever hypercar. The only problem is, he doesn't actually specify which hypercar he's bought.

It seems that TheStradman is at the end of a long and winding road to find his first-ever hypercar. Having spoken about it over the course of the last few months in various different videos, TheStradman has finally found the car he's been looking for.

Confirming the purchase in his latest video, he says: "Boys, I have officially found the car. I made an offer on said car, the offer was accepted, I signed the contract, and I wired the money. I officially own a hypercar!"

Unfortunately, that is all the information that we get given by TheStradman himself. Naturally, the internet has gone into overdrive at this point, trying to deduce what car he has actually bought.

Could it be a Bugatti Veyron?

The general consensus seems to be that the incoming hypercar will be either a McLaren P1 or a Bugatti Veyron. Some people even believe this so strongly that they made fraudulent offers on TheStradman's behalf on a McLaren P1 GTR.

With the Bugatti Veyron having featured in a number of previous videos, it seems like the most likely contender to be the newest addition to his fleet.

Previous video thumbnails also attest to the Veyron being the number one contender for being the car that was purchased, with not one but two videos showing the Veyron (with a Chiron in one video) alongside the 'my first hypercar' tag/text/title.

Clip starts at 4:20

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdI0qNPUMCQ

Alongside this, there is a line in his latest video seen above which also points to his first hypercar being the Veyron rather than the P1.

In the video, TheStradman speaks about "thinking back 8 years ago to living in my car in Beverly Hills" and talks about the hypercar being a car he "never imagined in his entire life owning."

Eight years ago would make it 2012, and with the P1 was not being released until 2013 at the Paris Motor Show, it is likely that he would've been spotting Bugatti Veyrons around Beverly Hills during the time period he is speaking about.

While we may not know which car it is yet, TheStradman promises we'll know soon. Therefore, it's unlikely we'll be left in the dark for more than a week or so longer, so long as everything goes to plan.