Floyd Mayweather's $21m+ car collection will blow your mind

With over 15 titles to his name and an incredible undefeated record, boxing icon Floyd Mayweather has earned his retirement. Clearly a fan of the finer things in life, his car collection is incredible to behold.

It's no surprise that an icon such as Mayweather should have such an incredible fleet of cars. His undefeated record remains unbroken, while Floyd is one of the most lucrative pay-per-view stars of all time and one of the wealthiest athletes in the world.

Advertisement

Now retired, Floyd 'Money' Mayweather resides in California, with a diverse and eclectic mix of cars ranging from ultra-high-performance hypercars to luxurious Rolls Royces. Below, we've picked out a few highlights from Money's collection.

He has so many cars, that instead of keeping them in one place, they are split across three different collections. One in Miami, one in Los Angeles, and one in Las Vegas. Each collection is themed by color, with Miami being silver, L.A being black and L.V being white.

Advertisement

Keeping it classy

Mayweather is a big fan of luxury travel and has had a number of ultra-classy cars in his fleets. Bentley is a particular favorite with Floyd having owned a number of Flying Spurs and Continentals. Rolls-Royce also features prominently, with several Ghosts, Phantoms, and Wraiths in his collections.

Floyd is evidently keen to keep his family moving in style too. He has bought a number of G-Wagons for his daughter in various colors for different occasions.

In terms of supercars, he has a taste for Ferrari and McLaren in particular. He's been seen in his white McLaren 650s a number of times, along with a white Ferrari 458 spider. In addition to these, he also has a number of other Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens, and Porsches in his insane fleet.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tu7-vYsOPVU

Money by name, money by nature

Earning his 'Money' nickname, Mayweather has not one, but five Bugatti Veyrons, each a different color. Not only does he have five Veyrons, but also owns one of the most iconic Ferraris ever built - a Ferrari Enzo.

Read more: David Dobrik explains why a random stranger owns his Aston Martin

The most expensive car in his collection is the Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, which Floyd allegedly paid $4.8m for. The one-of-four hypercar is made entirely from carbon fiber and puts out 1018hp through the rear wheels.

With the total value of only part of his collection coming to a whopping $21,330,000 Mayweather must be one of the most prolific and wealthiest car collectors in all of America.