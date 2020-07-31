F1 to stream Nurburgring GP live on YouTube for FREE

Adam Crothers, Head of Digital Media Right for F1, said: “We are thrilled to be working with YouTube on such an exciting project.
“As we continue to diversify our media distribution strategy and expand our digital offering, it is imperative that we engage fans who consume mediums differently and YouTube offers us the platform to achieve that."
The goal here is to attract younger viewers to the sport without the financial barrier that comes from subscription services such as Sky Sports, thereby opening up the sport to those without access to a TV license.
Reaching the future of F1s fanbase
A whopping 70% of F1's YouTube audience is under the age of 35. Making a move to online streaming could prove to be a smart move, to expand its audience base.
Fans will be hoping continued success of F1s partnership with YouTube and Liberty Media will result in access to the stream being rolled out to other countries and fanbases across the globe.