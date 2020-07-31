F1 to stream Nurburgring GP live on YouTube for FREE

Fans of Formula 1 will be over the moon to hear that October's Nurburgring F1 Grand Prix will be streamed in its entirety for free on YouTube, heralding a new era of accessibility for the sport.

Full coverage of the race weekend

The stream will cover the entirety of the race weekend. Therefore viewers can enjoy access to not only the race itself, but also race previews, highlights, and full post-race analysis all for free.

While the stream will be completely free to watch for viewers, F1 has confirmed that they are working in a commercial element to the deal. This means that the stream will be subject to advertisements throughout in order to make it commercially viable for F1.

Geographical restrictions do apply

Unfortunately, not everyone will be able to access the live Eifel GP stream. Access is restricted exclusively to residents of Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Belgium.