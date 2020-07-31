TikTok Warzone shroud Doom Eternal
F1 to stream Nurburgring GP live on YouTube for FREE

by Kieran Bicknell
Fans of Formula 1 will be over the moon to hear that October's Nurburgring F1 Grand Prix will be streamed in its entirety for free on YouTube, heralding a new era of accessibility for the sport.

With recent world events changing the way we participate in and watch sports, F1 has been exploring different ways of distributing and streaming their content.
Their YouTube channel, in partnership with Liberty Media, has proved particularly successful, reaching nearly 4 million subscribers.

Full coverage of the race weekend

The stream will cover the entirety of the race weekend. Therefore viewers can enjoy access to not only the race itself, but also race previews, highlights, and full post-race analysis all for free.
While the stream will be completely free to watch for viewers, F1 has confirmed that they are working in a commercial element to the deal. This means that the stream will be subject to advertisements throughout in order to make it commercially viable for F1.

Geographical restrictions do apply

Unfortunately, not everyone will be able to access the live Eifel GP stream. Access is restricted exclusively to residents of Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Belgium.

Adam Crothers, Head of Digital Media Right for F1, said: “We are thrilled to be working with YouTube on such an exciting project.

“As we continue to diversify our media distribution strategy and expand our digital offering, it is imperative that we engage fans who consume mediums differently and YouTube offers us the platform to achieve that."

The goal here is to attract younger viewers to the sport without the financial barrier that comes from subscription services such as Sky Sports, thereby opening up the sport to those without access to a TV license.

Reaching the future of F1s fanbase

A whopping 70% of F1's YouTube audience is under the age of 35. Making a move to online streaming could prove to be a smart move, to expand its audience base.

Fans will be hoping continued success of F1s partnership with YouTube and Liberty Media will result in access to the stream being rolled out to other countries and fanbases across the globe.