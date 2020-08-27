F1 champion Nico Rosberg reveals "epic" new electric hypercar

With the ban on new fossil fuel vehicles creeping ever closer, many celebrities are embracing the culture of electric performance vehicles. Ex-F1 champion Nico Rosberg is among them, revealing his all-new Rimac C_Two hypercar on his YouTube channel.

Many countries are looking to tighten restrictions on pollution caused by gas and diesel engines, meaning EVs will likely become the norm within the next couple of decades. With electrification on the horizon, many rich car enthusiasts are starting to 'dip their toe' in the EV waters.

Nico Rosberg is clearly a fan of performance electric vehicles and has revealed his new personal hypercar. The mind-blowingly fast Rimac C_Two.

Insane performance figures from the C_Two

With a quoted top speed of 412 km/h, (256mph) 1914hp (equivalent) 2,300nm of instantaneous torque and all-wheel-drive, the C_Two will run rings around all of its conventional combustion-engined rivals.

The Rimac C_Two is not only a 'green' hypercar being powered exclusively by batteries, but it is also the fastest-accelerating road-legal car of all time. With a 0-60mph time of just 1.85 seconds, it will literally pin the driver back in their seat as the car accelerates.

Just for some context, that is almost a second faster to 60 than Nico's old F1 car, which took 2.6 seconds to reach 60 from a standing start.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFAu2xquedk

"So damn epic!"

Nico is clearly in awe of the Rimac's incredible performance capabilities, calling it "so damn epic" after he fell in love with it at the Geneva Motor Show. This is clearly a long-term investment for him too, saying "for me, it's just... it's the future!"

As expected, Nico's Rimac will be no ordinary C_Two. Speaking about his plans for the car, he explains that there will be a factory visit soon to 'customize' his car to his perfect specification.

With performance on-tap and wonderfully 'green' eco-credentials, cars such as the Rimac will soon dominate the hypercar sector. If they're good enough for an ex-F1 champion such as Nico, then electric hypercars are surely good enough for everyone else.