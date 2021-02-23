 Enable shows off custom 100 Thieves-themed Mercedes C-Class Coupe - Dexerto
Logo
Cars

Enable shows off custom 100 Thieves-themed Mercedes C-Class Coupe

Published: 23/Feb/2021 11:39

by Jacob Hale
Enable 100 Thieves mercedes wrap
Instagram: ianenable/100 Thieves

Share

100 Thieves

Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, in his own words, “always stays fly” — and he’s backing it up by showing off this incredible Mercedes C Class Coupe, complete with a custom 100 Thieves wrap.

Enable joined 100 Thieves as a content creator after officially announcing his retirement from professional Call of Duty following the 2020 CDL season.

Having competed and won multiple championships under the 100T banner during the Black Ops 4 season, Enable built a strong affinity with the brand. Now, clearly, he’s proving it.

In the first episode of his new show ‘Run It Up’ on LA Thieves’ YouTube channel, Enable pulled up in the new whip and it’s just about as cool as you’d expect.

100 Thieves enable Jam t shirt
Instagram: ianenable
Enable is back under the 100 Thieves banner and celebrating in style.

Pulling in to CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s reserved parking spot at the Thieves’ Cash App Compound, you’d be forgiven for thinking it was actually Nade’s car.

The C Class Coupe costs upwards of $47,000 alone, but the 100 Thieves wrap makes it truly priceless.

In 100T’s red and black colors, the design imitates that of the brand’s Geography collection that dropped way back in 2018, all black with jagged orange lines and the 100 Thieves logo emblazoned across the hood.

The car is guaranteed to turn some heads as it sets across Los Angeles, and with some of the unique designs that 100T come out with, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more as their collection grows.

For example, a matching Coupe with a wrap inspired by their Jam collection hoodie would definitely be worth the money. In fact, we’ll be disappointed if we don’t see more 100T-themed cars in the future.

This comes just a few months after FaZe Clan’s Alex ‘Adapt’ Prynkiewicz showed off his unreal FaZe-themed Nissan GTR. Don’t be surprised to see more esports and gaming brands splurging some cash on similarly creative rides in the future.

Cars

Sommer Ray reveals her brand-new $100k Mercedes-Benz

Published: 14/Feb/2021 17:45

by Luke Edwards
Sommer Ray and Mercedes
Mercedes-Benz/Sommer Ray

Share

Sommer Ray

Fitness model and Instagram star Sommer Ray has unveiled her brand-new car: a Mercedes GLE Coupe SUV, on her Instagram.

Sommer Ray is one of the biggest fitness influencers out there. With a combined following of over 35 million on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, you come to wonder what her sponsorship deals and line of fitness wear are actually funding.

Not unlike other Instagram celebrities, a flashy car is often part of the plan, although usually it’s a speedy supercar. Sommer has gone for something more practical, but by no means cheap.

Her brand-new car is the Mercedes GLE Coupe, revealed on her Instagram along with the showroom’s, on February 14.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeromy Haro (@j__ha)

The car was picked up from Mercedez-Benz of Valencia, in Santa Clarita, CA. The dealership has previously served four-time Mr Olympia Jay Cutler and rapper Tay Keith.

If you’re looking to get one yourself, though, you should start saving your pennies now. Prices for a Mercedes GLE Coupe range from anywhere between $76,500 to $113,000, making it one of the most luxurious SUVs money can buy.

Sommer Ray Insta Story Mercedes
Instagram: Sommer Ray
Sommer was delighted with her new car.

While you might not expect a car of that size to be particularly quick, this Mercedes is actually pretty nippy. Pushing out 385 horsepower, the 63 S Coupe can do 0-60mph in an insane 4.1 seconds.

The car is also pretty stunning on the inside, furnished with hand-crafted wood panels, a touchscreen display, and, most importantly, heated seats.

Just recently, Sommer’s ex-boyfriend Tayler Holder showed off his unbelievable Lamborghini Huracan, worth around $240,000 new, back in November.

Sommer’s successful social media career also ventured into podcasting, with her ‘OHoney’ show alongside fellow Instagrammer Amanda Cerny. However, the show hasn’t had a new episode since May 2020, and isn’t showing any signs of making a comeback.