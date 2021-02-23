Enable shows off custom 100 Thieves-themed Mercedes C-Class Coupe - Dexerto

Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, in his own words, “always stays fly” — and he’s backing it up by showing off this incredible Mercedes C Class Coupe, complete with a custom 100 Thieves wrap.

Enable joined 100 Thieves as a content creator after officially announcing his retirement from professional Call of Duty following the 2020 CDL season.

Having competed and won multiple championships under the 100T banner during the Black Ops 4 season, Enable built a strong affinity with the brand. Now, clearly, he’s proving it.

In the first episode of his new show ‘Run It Up’ on LA Thieves’ YouTube channel, Enable pulled up in the new whip and it’s just about as cool as you’d expect.

Pulling in to CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s reserved parking spot at the Thieves’ Cash App Compound, you’d be forgiven for thinking it was actually Nade’s car.

The C Class Coupe costs upwards of $47,000 alone, but the 100 Thieves wrap makes it truly priceless.

In 100T’s red and black colors, the design imitates that of the brand’s Geography collection that dropped way back in 2018, all black with jagged orange lines and the 100 Thieves logo emblazoned across the hood.

The car is guaranteed to turn some heads as it sets across Los Angeles, and with some of the unique designs that 100T come out with, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more as their collection grows.

For example, a matching Coupe with a wrap inspired by their Jam collection hoodie would definitely be worth the money. In fact, we’ll be disappointed if we don’t see more 100T-themed cars in the future.

This comes just a few months after FaZe Clan’s Alex ‘Adapt’ Prynkiewicz showed off his unreal FaZe-themed Nissan GTR. Don’t be surprised to see more esports and gaming brands splurging some cash on similarly creative rides in the future.