Emelia Hartford reveals crazy plan after blowing up her C8 Corvette

Blowing up your car is never good, but when life gives you lemons, you've got to make lemonade. YouTuber Emelia Hartford is doing exactly that after destroying her C8 Corvette, having revealed the big plans in store for the twin-turbo vehicle.

During a test 'pull' prior to setting off on a 1000-mile rally, Emelia's twin-turbocharged C8 Corvette suffered a severe failure. With Emelia thinking that it was a bent rod or broken valve, she had no choice but to take it back to the workshop to investigate further.

Advertisement

Having now dropped the LT2 motor out of the Corvette and disassembled the block, it seems that the main issue is in fact the flywheel, which has been damaged by a bent rod. Whilst this may seem like an easier fix, neither Emelia nor her crew seem to know anywhere that they can get a replacement flywheel.

Clip starts at 6:30

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHaNPFTgajY

Choosing to make lemonade from lemons; Hartford then announces that her dreams of building a 9-second car look like they're well on their way to becoming reality, thanks to a new partnership with renowned tuning shop Texas Speed & Performance.

Advertisement

The plan to rebuild the C8

With the engine block severely damaged and with the car currently un-drivable due to the flywheel issue, now is the perfect time for Hartford to go 'full send' on this project and hopefully achieve her dream of running a 9-second quarter-mile time.

It seems that blowing up her C8 couldn't have come at a better time, since TS&P actually need a C8 for some R&D, meaning that both Emelia and the tuning shop benefit from this arrangement.

While the full extent of the motor plan is yet to be confirmed, there was plenty of discussion around fitting a stroker kit to the motor to increase displacement.

Advertisement

This would be in addition to the complete bottom-end rebuild required to get the C8 back to full health, and hopefully breaking into the 9-second club at the drag strip.

Rounding off by saying that she and her team have "lots of plans and things they want to do" there's no doubt that they'll be pushing the performance of the LT2-powered Corvette to the limits.