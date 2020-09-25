Elon Musk reveals when the Telsa Roadster will finally hit the road

After years of teasing, false launches, and delays, it seems that we finally have a date for when the mysterious Tesla Roadster will hit public roads.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is well-versed in the art of building hype. From the controversial Cybertruck launch to his incredible SpaceX projects, the serial entrepreneur is a master of social media marketing.

Advertisement

Given that he juggles so many different businesses and projects, it's understandable that things may slip by the wayside from time-to-time. The Tesla Roadster is one of those things, but after four years of delays, even die-hard Tesla fans are beginning to get skeptical.

"Space X package"

Thankfully, it seems that we may now have a date for the production version of the Roadster's first outing on public roads. According to a tweet by Elon Musk, the Roadster will hit the hallowed Nurburgring circuit sometime in 2021.

Advertisement

Powered by three electric motors, the second-generation Tesla Roadster is allegedly capable of 250mph. Not only that, but it will allegedly dispatch 0-60 in under 2 seconds if you opt for the top-spec model.

In typical Musk style, there are also a number of bizarre stories circulating around the car and its specifications. One particularly odd suggestion from Elon himself was the aptly named "SpaceX package."

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2020

"Behind the license plate is a rocket thruster"

Speaking to Jay Leno on his Jay Leno's Garage show, Musk was quick to emphasize how serious he is about the SpaceX package: "We are going use-ultra-high pressure compressed air — it’s a cold gas thruster. The main thruster will be like behind the license plate so for acceleration, it drops the license plate and behind the license plate is a rocket thruster."

Advertisement

Tesla has previously said that they've prioritized mass-produced cars such as the Model Y over the Roadster. Now, the baton has now been passed to the controversial Cybertruck, with a purpose-built factory being built in Austin, Texas.

With the news about new in-house battery production during the 2020 Battery Day event, it will be interesting to see how this new technology influences the Roadster.

Despite Musk saying we'll see it in 2021, there is still no confirmed production date for the new Tesla Roadster.