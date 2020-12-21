 Elon Musk reveals how electric car companies “low key” use Tesla's tech - Dexerto
Logo
Cars

Elon Musk reveals how electric car companies “low key” use Tesla’s tech

Published: 21/Dec/2020 21:48

by Bill Cooney
Tesla

Share

Elon Musk

Tesla is one of the most hyped automobile companies out there right now, and its CEO, Elon Musk, has explained on Twitter that other electric car manufacturers do use their tech, even though it might not be widely known.

Even if you live in the middle of nowhere, you’ve probably seen Tesla’s Superchargers popping up all over as part of the company’s quest to cover the country coast to coast with charging stations.

If you weren’t already aware, these charging stations are what Tesla vehicles use to power up and give them their “fuel” for trips. The technology is touted as one of Musk’s biggest innovations in the electric vehicle market, but the fact that other companies aren’t using it has confused a lot of people on the outside, including tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee.

“Why don’t more electric car makers take up Tesla on their offer to use the Supercharging network?” Marques Brownlee wondered aloud on Twitter. “Incompatible tech? Hidden fees? Pride? There’s gotta be a good reason.”

Tesla
Superchargers are basically a gas pump for your Tesla, except instead of gas, they pump electricity.

If you think about it, it does seem highly inefficient for every different type of electric car having to use a different type of charging system. You don’t have to go to a special gas station if you’re driving a BMW or a Honda, for example.

Surprisingly, Musk himself replied to Brownlee’s inquiry and explained that other companies were, in fact, using Tesla’s Supercharger tech, although they were just keeping it a bit under wraps.

“They are, although it’s kind [of] low-key,” the South African entrepreneur explained. “Tesla Superchargers are being made accessible to other electric cars.”

If electric cars ever want to catch on and eventually replace internal combustion vehicles, it makes sense for every electric car to have the same charging system, plugs, setup, etc. As Brownlee said, “from the outside looking in, it looks like a win for both companies but nobody has done it yet.”

Musk was conveniently cryptic with his answer, not specifying which companies were using the technology, or how, but as we head into 2021 we wouldn’t be surprised if the CEO lets it slip sometime soon.
Entertainment

Addison Rae’s dad gets her Tesla Model X wrapped in bright pink

Published: 14/Dec/2020 18:32

by Alice Hearing
Addison Rae gets bubblegum pink wrap on Tesla Model X
Instagram: Addison Rae/ YouTube: RDB LA

Share

Addison Rae

Addison Rae’s bubblegum personality, which helped her amass a huge 71 million followers on TikTok, now matches her car, thanks to a huge surprise from her dad. 

Monty Lopez went the extra mile for his daughter after having her Tesla Model X wrapped in a satin-finish bright pink color by RDB LA – the same auto shop that has worked on cars for other huge names including Offset, Chris Brown, Lil Pump and Jake Paul.

In a video revealing the stunning finished car, RDB LA vlogged the process, explaining that Addison’s father was a good friend of the company, and has been a customer of RDB for a while.

Monty explained, “She said ‘Dad, I just got to match my hat,'” pointing out a recent TikTok where she wore a bright pink cowboy hat. “So let me talk to Victor, he’s the man. If anybody can make it happen, Vic can. ”

Addison Rae pink cowboy hat
Instagram: Addison Rae
Addison’s Dad said she wanted her car to match her hat

RDB LA’s video shows the full process of applying the satin wrap to the car, with clips of the satisfying way the wrap slides smoothly onto the Tesla exterior.

They described the process, and why they were so excited for this particular custom color: “We use satin bubble gum pink. It’s actually one of my more favorite pink colors from wrap companies. We did this color actually on a Ferrari 458 once back in the day. It blew up the internet.”

RDB’s Vic also expressed love for the Tesla model, adding that, “Model x’s are great cars for friends and you can fit so many
people in this car. …Tesla did a great job on this white interior, because it doesn’t really stain, which is crazy.”

The TikTok star can now add the Tesla to her amazing collection of custom-decorated gifts, which include a custom skateboard from Chipotle, presented to her by Tony Hawk, and a custom Jeep decorated by viral YouTube artist ZHC.

Addison hasn’t yet shown off her new wheels online, but this unique pink car will surely be seen on the influencer’s social media very soon.