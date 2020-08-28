Did Agility Customs just leak TheStradman's crazy 6x6 Jeep build?

Hot on the heels of revealing his incredible custom Lamborghini build, it seems YouTuber TheStradman may be about to unveil his next big build - the Jeep Gladiator 6x6.

Having recently revealed his twin-turbo Lamborghini Gallardo build, TheStradman may well be about to drop the update video for his insane lifted, 6x6-converted off-road build.

Custom car shop Agility Customs have been tasked with carrying out the 6x6 conversion on his Jeep Gladiator, and appear to have teased a progress shot of it on their Instagram account, saying that a "6x6 update [will be] coming to a Vlog near you..."

Jeep Gladiator 6x6 conversion

With TheStradman having sold a number of his cars recently, and with everything going on at the moment, many people had forgotten about his Jeep Gladiator 6x6 build.

Based upon his already lifted and heavily-customized Jeep Gladiator, TheStradman is now tasking Agility Customs of Salt Lake to convert this 4x4 into a 6x6.

Converting the Jeep is no easy task, requiring significant custom fabrication work to add a third axle onto the vehicle, increasing the number of driven wheels from 4 to 6; Thereby labeling it as a '6x6' vehicle.

Agility Customs was the shop that did the majority of the customization on the Gladiator in the first place, adding far larger wheels and tires and lifting the suspension significantly among other modifications. Hopefully, this means that they were able to get the majority of the work done with ease.

As per tradition for TheStradman's "Grape army" of cars, the Gladiator was also wrapped in a purple grape color when finished; A tradition that seems to be continuing judging by Agility Customs' Instagram post.

The post appears to show the chassis of a Jeep 6x6 conversion, which, coupled with the choice of purple scribble to 'hide' the body of the car in the image, seemingly hints that it is indeed TheStradmans' vehicle.

Coupled with the fact that TheStradman said there is "big news" coming to the channel in a number of his previous videos, means many fans have figured that this post is a hint that there will be an update vlog on the Gladiator 6x6 sooner rather than later.

With a house build, hypercar purchase, and twin-turbo Lamborghini project also on-the-go, it seems that the rest of 2020 looks very busy for TheStradman indeed.