DDE are giving away a free Honda Integra Type R DC2: How to enter

Evidently feeling humbled following the purchase of their first hypercar, the DailyDrivenExotics (DDE) crew are giving one lucky subscriber the chance to win a retro Honda Integra Type R for free.

It seems that DDE are keen to give back to their legion of 2.58m subscribers, offering the chance for one lucky subscriber to win a fully-restored Honda Integra DC2 Type R for free.

While a Honda may not seem like the greatest giveaway car ever seen on YouTube — with DDE having just bought a McLaren P1 — the Integra Type R is a true modern classic.

With their values on the rise, this could be a fantastic opportunity for a young fan to get into the world of car collecting.

Often lauded as one of the best-handling front-wheel-drive cars ever built, the Integra would be great fun as a second car, or even as a daily-driven classic.

How to enter the DDE car giveaway competition

Open to all residents of the US and Canada, the competition is completely free to enter. Simply subscribe to the DDE YouTube channel, DDE Instagram account, and fill in the form in the description of the YouTube video below.

With the winner being revealed on Black Friday (November 27 2020) the lucky new owner of the Honda Integra Type R won't have to wait long to claim their prize.

Clip starts at 9:15

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Odi7XjyuHU

It's not often that a big-name channel such as DDE runs a giveaway, let alone one that's free to enter.

With the prize being such a desirable modern classic, if you have any interest in cars as a driver, collector, or even just for an investment, then you'd be daft not to enter.

Unfortunately, the competition is only open to residents of the US, the District of Columbia, and Canada. Sadly residents in Quebec and Puerto Rico are unable to enter, as are entrants from anywhere else in the world.

DailyDrivenExotics new headquarters teased

It seems that Damon from the DDE crew has been especially busy behind-the-scenes in recent months. Having bought a hypercar, set up a competition, and produced numerous VLOGs for the channel, Damon reveals in the giveaway video that he is also moving house.

With a garage capable of holding 6 cars included in his new property, Damon plans to install lifts to raise the capacity of the garage. This means that for the first time ever, all of the DDE fleet can be kept on his property in one place, rather than spread out across Canada.

Beyond a quick glimpse of the house and the information about the garage plans above, Damon didn't reveal any more information. Rest assured though, he did promise a "full walkthrough" video in the near future once they have moved in.