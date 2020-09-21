Daniel Craig's insane multi-million-dollar car collection revealed

With a reported net worth of $205m, actor Daniel Craig has some incredible cars in his garage, including a few worthy of James Bond himself. YouTuber Seb Delanney explored the highlights of Craig's collection in his September 21 video.

Best-known for his role as British spy extraordinaire James Bond in the Bond film franchise, actor Daniel Craig has spent a considerable amount of his reported net worth on his incredible car collection.

Having played a role known for his style, sophistication, and suave nature, it is only natural that his taste in expensive luxury and exotic cars follows suit. Allegedly this is partly since he has been gifted cars following his film roles, which explains the strong 'bond vibes' running through the collection.

Strong British influence

Starting off with a strong British influence, Craig has been seen driving around in a thoroughly retro Jaguar XJ on Italian plates. While not the most expensive car, it is undeniably classy.

Ever a fan of Aston Martin, Craig also reportedly owns an Aston Martin DBS which was given to the actor as a gift. One of the last manual V12 Astons, the DBS now goes for around $128k, but cost a significant amount more when new.

Sticking with the Bond theme, Daniel is the custodian of an original Aston Martin DB5, made famous in the 'Goldfinger' Bond film.

Luxury SUV gifts

While Craig's doesn't feature the incredible gadgets seen on the film car or the recreation cars, original DB5s cost around $1-1.2 million, making this an incredible collector's item. If his DB5 is indeed a certified movie car, it could be worth significantly more — up to $6.3m in fact.

Alongside his exotic British supercars, DC was also given a Range Rover Sport. Starting from $80k, Daniel's was a gift, and therefore likely to be loaded up with options that would raise the price of this luxury SUV significantly above the base RRP.

Daniel is understandably quiet about his car collection which means that information is hard to come by. That said, if these cars are anything to go by, Craig probably has an even more incredible collection of cars than we know about... very fitting for Bond himself.