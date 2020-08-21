CouRage unveils his new Lamborghini "dream car" and it's incredible

100 Thieves content creator Jack 'CouRage' Dunlop unveiled his brand new Lamborghini Urus on Twitter – and the supercar is even decked out in his org’s trademark red and black.

CouRage revealed earlier he had ordered the Lambo nine months prior, and was expecting the delivery to happen the week of August 21. Apparently, it arrived right on time.

Lamborghini's first time making a 'Super SUV', the same kind of Urus CouRage got, is powered by a 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 engine putting out 641hp and smashing 0-60 in under four seconds. Starting at $220k, with its additional options, the price could easily exceed a quarter of a million dollars.

The content creator said the SUV was a "great mix of luxury, speed, and sex appeal," and after seeing what the finished product looks like, we're definitely inclined to agree.

In the YouTube video documenting CouRage picking up his new whip, he revealed he was at the Lambo dealership getting the keys at the same time that TimTheTatman managed to win his first game of Fall Guys.

Tim's Odyssey aside though, the streaming star revealed that, while he loves the iconic two-seater sports cars Lamborghini's famous for, when it came to his personal vehicle, he wanted something a little more practical.

"My vision with it was I wanted something with space, that I could fit friends in, drive around, go on a road trip," he said. "While I do love the two-seater, low to the ground cars, I just didn't want it as something I'd be driving on a daily basis."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kafguf7V-_E

The features CouRage chose to trick out his Lambo with would put Xzibit and Pimp My Ride to shame. Take, for example, the seats, which actually have a massage chair feature built right in. It also has settings for any kind of terrain or driving you could possibly imagine, from sport to off-roading in the snow.

A large touchscreen on the dash basically controls almost every feature of the car, including the heated/cooled/massage seats, GPS system, and the interior lighting.

As anyone would do with a brand new quarter of a million-dollar vehicle, the streamer went and picked up some of his friends to show it off. With 100 Thieves founder Matthew "Nadeshot" Hagg along for the ride, he really opened it up to see what the Urus had under the hood.

Awesome features and technical specs aside though, the new Lambo owner put it very simply: "It's fast, it looks good, it sounds great, and that's what matters to me."

As for what kind of content will be using his new ride to produce remains to be seen, but he did ask fans to leave suggestions on what he should name her, and yes, according to CouRage, his Urus is a she.