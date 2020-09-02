Best of r/IdiotsInCars: Most ridiculous driving fails caught on camera

Dashcams, smartphones, and CCTV never fail to provide quality entertainment at other people's expense. While the internet is full of videos showing that not everyone is the sharpest tack in the box, we've rounded up five of the best for your entertainment.

Reddit bills itself as "The front page of the internet" and it certainly delivers. With everything from funny cat videos to breaking news and just about anything else you can think of; Reddit can be somewhat of a maze to try and navigate.

Thankfully, there's an entire subreddit dedicated to people caught on camera doing silly things while driving or working on their car. Since this is such a jam-packed subreddit, here's five highlights to start you off on your Reddit journey.

5. Who needs ratchet straps?

"If it works, it isn't stupid" is an unwritten law that many on Reddit seem to live by, but this method of securing a load falls firmly into the 'stupid' category.

Foregoing ropes and ratchet straps for sheer manpower and willing, the driver of this pickup seen by u/BoomerJ3T has elected a willing mate to hold down their load of a motorbike and what appears to be a truck tire.

Whether this was a desperate last-ditch attempt at rescuing the biker or just an act of pure laziness, it definitely deserves its place on our list.

4. Would they call AAAA? Or AAAAAA?

What happens when the rescuers need rescuing? Well, it seems they just call a colleague.

Imagine the embarrassment of having to be saved by the very service you work for while attending a call out for work. Oh dear.

This photo posted by u/Kanamuna24 shows a member of AAA rescuing one of their own after the attendant managed to lock their keys in the van. What makes it even funnier is that the one that locked themselves out the van was actually attending an incident involving the exact same situation; Now that's a bad day at the office.

3. Trucks can't swim

While it's well-known that trucks are indeed significantly more useful off-road than normal cars, that doesn't mean they're totally undefeatable, as this video posted by u/schneller_Fuchs proves.

Unfortunately, it seems the driver of this truck didn't get the memo and assumes that his big truck is actually part-boat, attempting to cross what appears to be a river as if it were a mere puddle.

Thankfully everyone is able to scramble to safety after the river begins to flood the truck completely, but this was an incredibly stupid way to risk his family and lose his truck at the same time.

2. That's one way of beating the heat...

Showcasing American ingenuity at it's best, this video posted by u/kevinowdziej will give truck owners all sorts of ideas.

Seemingly trying to keep cool, the owners of this truck have converted the bed into a mobile pool. By lining the bed with what appears to be a tarpaulin and filling it with water, they've created a rudimentary pool on wheels.

In theory a good idea, and one that would likely work well so long as the truck remains parked. Unfortunately, they did the next best thing to parking it - they took it for a McDonald's drive-through.

While it seems to have survived the trip to the restaurant intact, a sudden stop after pulling away from the window results in a tidal wave of water and predictable hilarity. Clearly these pool-dwellers will stick to conventional paddling pools next time.

1. Abandon Car!

Sometimes, words cannot quite describe the level of absolute stupidity seen on the internet.

This clip, posted by u/mr_rosh is a perfect example of that level of stupidity. The driver of this car appears to swerve, brake check the car behind, and then casually abandon the car while it is still rolling.

The driver then simply walks down the central reservation on her phone in complete serenity, as if ditching her moving car is somehow an everyday occurrence.

Unfortunately, her stupidity didn't only affect her. The car was clearly ditched while still in 'drive' and proceeds to veer across both sides of the carriageway, striking an oncoming vehicle before the clip cuts out.

Safe to say, this driver wins the title of 'biggest idiot' on this subreddit.