Archie Hamilton reveals big plans for his new Audi RS6 worth $130k

YouTubers such as Archie Hamilton are renowned for not being able to leave their cars 'stock.' In his September 30 video, Archie reveals his plans for the latest addition to his fleet, the Audi RS6 Avant.

Powered by a twin-turbocharged, 4-liter V8 with over 600hp, the 2020 Audi RS6 Avant is the "ultimate family car." In typical Archie Hamilton style, however, he has no plans to leave it unchanged.

He's picked a fantastic base car for his build though. Opting for the 'Carbon Black' package, Archie's RS6 is dripping in intricate carbon-fiber details inside and out. Not only that, but he has specified the adaptive sports exhaust, making it sound "so much better."

Archie Hamilton Audi RS6 Spec

Revealing the first of his plans, he says: "It sounds good... but I'm going to make it sound better!"

Archies car also has the upgraded 22" alloy wheels. While these do look amazing, when he mentions them Hamilton says "Are these wheels staying on the car? Hmm, I'm not going to lie" suggesting that a wheel swap is in the pipeline.

The best part of the car for AH is the interior, as "this is where it gets even better!" Inside the carbon-fiber details continue, along with an Alcantara steering wheel. His favorite things inside the car are the panoramic roof and uprated B&O audio system which are both "game-changers."

Audi incorporates the navigation system into both the central touchscreen and the instrument cluster. Archie admits he always messes around with the system on RS models as the graphics are so good.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWHKEqH1eLk

Archie Hamilton RS6 modifications

Moving on to speak about his plans for the car, Archie reveals that he has a number of ideas to change up the RS6's appearance.

He says he "wants to go back to his roots" referencing his Mercedes A45 AMG. While he doesn't want to wrap this one camouflage like his A45 he "go to town" on the RS6.

According to Archie, the wheels are going to change, along with the addition of "splitters, things like that... some seriously cool mods." It is also going to be wrapped, but as of yet Archie has not confirmed the color, just "not satin black."

Allegedly, he says he has "no plans to sell this car" but AH fans know he's notorious for doing so. Still, giving him the benefit of the doubt, he does appear to be genuinely smitten with the RS6.