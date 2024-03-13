Amazon cuts price of LEGO Icons Back to the Future DeLorean 

Amazon isn’t stopping offering great savings on LEGO. The LEGO Icons Back to the Future Time Machine has now been discounted by 19% at Amazon.

LEGO’s Icons collection comprises many sets inspired by iconic vehicles. Take, for example, each kit featured in the list of best LEGO classic cars. Each of these models is iconic.

However, if you already own several of these exquisite sets and want to expand your collection, there is another LEGO Icons model thats well worth a look (and its price, for that matter). This set comes in the shape of the DMC DeLorean-based Back to the Future Time Machine and it’s a must-have for Back to the Future buffs.

In addition, Amazon is now offering this kit at a discounted price. Here’s what you can expect.

LEGO Icons Back to the Future Time Machine gets 19% price cut at Amazon

LEGO

Comprising 1872 bricks, the LEGO replica of Doc Brown’s time machine is sure to provide adults aged 18 and up with a rewarding and nostalgic building experience, no matter which version they choose to build.

There is a trio op options to choose from, with the first fitted with a lightning rod and a plutonium chamber. The second and third versions feature Mr. Fusion and hover conversion, and a circuit board and whitewall tires, respectively.

In addition, the completed build is equipped with opening gull-wing doors, just like the original DMC DeLorean, and wheels that can fold down to engage flight mode. Other authentic design elements include an opening hood, a light-up flux capacitor, and printed dashboard plates. An OUTATIME licence plate is also present.

LEGO

The completed model measures four-and-a-half inches tall, seven-and-a-half inches wide, and 14 inches long. Considering its size and true-to-the-original detailing, it is sure to look great on display, whether in your home or office.

The set also ships with minifigures of Doc and Marty McFly. A hoverboard accessory is also included.

Amazon has cut the price of this set by 19%.

