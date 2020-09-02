$7.2m Bugatti Divo blows away Top Gear hosts in insane test drive

The incredible Bugatti Divo is the new 'halo' car for french manufacturers Bugatti, costing $7.2m. Few people will ever get the chance to drive one, but fortunately, the team at Top Gear have shared the experience with us all via their YouTube channel.

Getting behind the wheel of multi-million dollar hypercars is a tough job, but someone has to do it. In this case, the team behind BBC's Top Gear get their hands on the ultra-exclusive Bugatti Divo hypercar.

Advertisement

Not only does the sky-high price tag of $7.2m make it exclusive, but to qualify for ownership you have to already own a Bugatti Chiron which costs a cool $3m by itself. That's a total of $10.2m worth of hypercars!

The Bugatti Divo

Based on the Chiron, the Bugatti Divo shares the same 8l, quad-turbocharged W16 engine putting out a mind-bending 1479bhp. Despite sharing the same engine, the Divo is a completely different beast indeed.

Advertisement

Getting behind the wheel of the Divo for the first time, Jack is quick to point out the "instant" throttle response and "tenacious" grip of the Divo. Designed to maximize downforce, the Divo creates an incredible 456kg of downforce at its peak, thanks to it's unique and aggressive design.

Read more: YouTuber VINwiki reveals the surprisingly low cost of supercar ownership

As expected, this 1479bhp hypercar is no slouch. Dispatching 0-60 in just 2.4s, Jack describes the driving sensation in a unique way.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oveAHy8WyY

When the first pair of turbos spool up, it's "normal supercar quick" but once the second pair begins to wind up, the sensation of speed is described as a "blurry, new trousers please hit" due to the sudden and aggressive increase in acceleration.

Advertisement

The noise from the Divo's quad-exit exhaust pipes backs up these aggressive figures, producing a snarling 'howl' under heavy acceleration. This is accompanied by the induction noise of all four turbochargers sucking in as much air as possible, resulting in a unique and intimidating sound.

Read more: YouTuber MrJWW reveals 5 best things about the new Rolls Royce Ghost

Despite the size of the car, it handles far better than expected and will "shatter assumptions" of anyone that gets behind the wheel according to Jack. Cornering the Divo is apparently akin to steering an everyday family car, thanks to it's "light and bright" feel and clever suspension setup.

Above all, this is an insane performance car that is apparently easy to drive. Jack sums it up perfectly by saying "You wouldn’t, but you could drive it every single day."