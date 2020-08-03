5 top UK car YouTubers you need to subscribe to

Whilst the vast amount of videos and creators on YouTube is a wonderful thing, it can make it tricky to find channels with consistently high-quality content. To help you out, here are five UK-based YouTubers (in no particular order) that deserve a place on your subscription list.

Seen Through Glass

Fresh from a round-the-world trip documenting car culture across the planet, Sam - also known as SeenThroughGlass - is a UK-based vlogger, specializing in car culture and travel vlogs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMPD4d2YaWM

Epic road trips, impossibly beautiful scenery, and outstanding cars are all standard fare on the STG YouTube channel.

Watching Sam's incredible adventures and will have you wanting to hop in your car and drive until you can't drive anymore, whilst his interviews and documentary-style episodes will have you learning about car cultures that you didn't even know existed.

For fans of: Road trips, VLOGs, and travel documentaries.

Mr JWW

If you like in-depth reviews, technical details, and the occasional supercar, then MR JWW is a YouTuber that you can't afford to miss.

Currently building his own media headquarters known as 'the bunker'; JWW gets to drive the greatest cars, travel across the world, and meet some of the most influential and well-known figures in the automotive world, sharing the experience with his viewers every step of the way.

Alongside his reviews and behind-the-scenes videos, JWW also produces high-quality vlogss that show some of the most incredible road trips I've ever seen on YouTube, such as shipping his Ferrari 458 to Dubai and taking his F12tdf to the top of an active volcano!

For fans of: In-depth reviews, interviews, and adventures.

Becky Evans

Breaking just about every 'car girl' stereotype you can think of and having a whale of a time whilst doing it, Becky Evans is a drifter, reviewer, and presenter based in the UK.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkrIAuB2bPM

Perhaps best known for her partnership with energy drink and sports tycoons Red Bull for her 'Drift Queen' series, Becky also presents in-depth reviews (A girls guide to...) and owns a variety of BMWs, from her gorgeous resto-mod E21 to a bright yellow F80 M3.

Expect high production value, lots of BMWs, and plenty of drifting from Becky Evans.

For fans of: Drifting, vlogs, and documentary series.

Sam Moores Photo

Moving away from the traditional vlogging format of YouTube is Sam Moores Photo. A professional automotive photographer by trade; Sam's videos are of an incredibly high caliber, putting visual effects and quality at the forefront of the content.

With a mixture of tutorials, reviews, 'living with,' and adventure videos, Sam's channel may not be the most regularly updated, but it is definitely one of the highest quality UK YouTube channels out there, with his videos being well worth the wait.

He also owns a blue Ferrari F40. With straight pipes. That's reason enough to subscribe all by its self.

For fans of: Photography, tutorials, Ferraris.

ILB TV

America has Krispy, the UK has ILB TV. If you're a fan of incredible cinematography, car culture and a healthy dose of behind-the-scenes vlogs, then you need to be subscribed to ILB TV.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7T020DERF0

Run by the same crew that is behind the ILB Drivers Club brand here in the UK, ILB hail from Ireland but travel to shows across Europe, taking in both the car culture and the scenery which results in videos that are more akin to feature films than YouTube showreels.

Grab the popcorn, find a comfy spot, and settle down for some of the finest feature-length automotive content to come from this side of the Atlantic Ocean.

For fans of: Car culture, feature-length films, and BTS vlogs.