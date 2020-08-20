5 mind-blowing YouTuber car collections: Stradman, Shmee150, more

Automotive YouTubers have access to some of the most incredible, most expensive cars on a day-to-day basis for their channels. But those that own their own car collections are the most impressive.

Ranging from multi-million dollar hypercars to Japanese drifting legends and classic American icons, YouTubers such as AdamLZ, TheStradman, and Shmee150 have some of the best car collections on the internet.

Advertisement

Occasionally they will film a 'behind the scenes' tour of their garage or speak about their collection.

We've gathered videos and information on some of the best YouTubers garages to bring together this top-5 rundown of the best car collections on YouTube.

Advertisement

Adam LZ's massive garage tour

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZebnc1KnpE

Well-known for his drifting videos and insane car builds; Adam must have one of the biggest and most diverse collections of cars of any YouTuber.

Ranging from his insane 1000hp Toyota Chaser drift car to his Porsche GT3 RS and a multitude of other classic Japanese metal, it's fair to say Adam has a varied taste in cars.

Widely praised for the variety in his collection compared to other YouTubers, it's refreshing to see a major character such as Adam not simply collect the most expensive or fastest cars, instead, he either buys or builds cars with a story which keeps his collection diverse.

Advertisement

DailyDrivenExotics crazy supercar collection

If AdamLZ has one of the most varied collections, Damon of DailyDrivenExotics must have one of the most Lamborghini-focused garages.

Featuring his infamous widebody 'Tire Slayer' Lamborghini Huracan, Damon's collection also plays host to an incredibly rare manual Lamborghini Murcielago LP640. Alongside the Lambos, Damon also has a McLaren 720 and, up until recently, a 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette.

TheStradmans purple-themed fleet

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VS38totvHG4

Admittedly this one may be cheating slightly, as since this video TheStradman has sold a majority of his cars to fund his new hypercar, as well as build his new house.

Advertisement

That having been said, at its peak, TheStradman's car collection was one of the most recognizable and varied of any mainstream YouTubers, ranging from Supercars to lifted trucks and hot hatches.

Read more: TikTokkers go viral with insanely fast driveable sofa

Highlights include the 'purple army' composed of the Lamborghini Aventador, lifted Jeep and widebody Toyota Supra, alongside the 2nd generation Ford GT and of course, the Ferrari 430 Challenge car.

Shmee150's incredible supercar garage

In his 10 years of making YouTube videos, Shmee150 has amassed one of the most impressive and most expensive car collections of any UK YouTuber, with over 12 supercars and high-performance cars in his fleet.

Ranging from the absolutely insane Ford GT to his McLarens, AMGs, Ferraris, and customized G-Class, Shmee has a car for any style and any occasion.

Perhaps the best thing about his collection is that it gets used, with numerous videos showing him thrashing his cars around the infamous Nurburgring and taking them on massive inter-continental road trips.

Manny Khoshbin's mind-blowing car collection

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SL9JgypWeCg

Last but not least, is the absolutely mind-blowing collection of Manny Khoshbin.

Making everyone else on this list look like a small-time car dealer, Manny's garage tour will leave you speechless thanks to his collection of the world's most expensive and best-known supercars and hypercars.

Very few people can say they have a Bugatti Veyron in their collection, but Manny can say his sits alongside a McLaren P1, Pagani Huayra, and various other legendary supercars that you usually see in museums, not in one owner's personal collection.