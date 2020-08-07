5 craziest YouTuber car builds ever created

While crazy-fast supercars and ultra-expensive hypercars are exciting, there's something extra cool about seeing one-off, custom car builds. Each one of these vehicles is an extension of the owner's personality, and they sure do grab attention.

Twin-turbo kits, Lamborghinis, and drag cars all feature in our list showcasing some of YouTubes' most insane car builds, but some are more controversial than others.

Advertisement

With Alex Choi's 'Unicorn' Lamborghini having divided option, Bisimoto's all-electric supercar and Emelia Hartford bringing back a GMC G-body from the dead, there's something for everyone in the list below - check it out.

Alex Choi's 'Unicorn V3' Lamborghini

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2o7FtxsmY9U

This is a car that completely broke the internet when it was unveiled. Based upon a Lamborghini Huracan, Alex Choi's 'Unicorn' features a whole host of performance and aesthetic modifications.

Advertisement

The most noticeable change is of course the bright bright pink 'exoskeleton' cage, but the 'unicorn' also runs a twin-turbo setup, custom intercoolers, and is apparently good for over 1,000hp. It may come as a shock to you to learn the unicorn is also (somehow) street legal!

Alongside the engine mods, the Huracan also sports a set of Brixton Forged wheels, and has had most of its body panels removed to save weight and make room for the exo-cage.

Emelia Hartford's twin-turbo LS G-body

The concept of taking an old, wrecked car and building it back up again is nothing new, but Emelia Hartford is bringing this old G-body coupe back from the dead bigger, faster, and better than ever.

Advertisement

Read more: 5 top US car YouTubers you need to subscribe to

Having ditched the standard engine from the wrecked car, Emelia and her team have transplanted an LS motor into the car and then strapped a set of massive turbos to it for good measure.

While the car is nowhere near finished as of yet, it has been started and run, along with having a set of what appear to be drag tires bolted on. With the stock LS having made 400hp, it remains to be seen just how much power this crazy franken-car puts out once they get it on the dyno.

DailyDrivenExotics 'Tire Slayer' Lamborghini

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPqM8XoIuD8

While DailyDrivenExotics has an incredible car collection involving numerous Lamborghinis, McLarens and up until recently a 2020 C8 Corvette; The most iconic and best-known of all his cars has to be the insane 'Tire Slayer' red Lamborghini Huracan.

Advertisement

What was once a standard 2015 Lamborghini Huracan is now a one-off, heavily-customized tire slaying machine. Running a Sheepey race twin turbocharger setup, DDE's Huracan puts out over 1000hp at the crank.

There has been plenty of aesthetic modifications to this Huracan too. A full Vorsteiner louvre and side skirt kit has been fitted, the rear bumper has been removed to make way for the chassis-mounted carbon fibre wing and the crazy straight-piped exhaust sounds just as aggressive as it looks.

Bisimoto's K3V EV

In complete contrast to the loud, brash cars featured in this list up until now, Bisimoto's ingenious Porsche 935 tribute 'K3V' EV is at the cutting-edge of custom-build supercars.

Read more: 5 top UK car YouTubers you need to subscribe to

Featuring genuine Kremer racing body panels, the K3V is a modern-day tribute to the legendary Porsche 935 Le Mans cars. Ditching a traditional turbocharged engine for a set of 636hp (equivalent) electric motors coupled to 400v batteries, the K3V is unlike anything you've ever seen built before.

If cars could be ninjas, this would be it. Almost totally silent apart from the tire noise, the performance from the K3V is absolutely blistering and almost spooky given the near-silent running.

Cleetus McFarland 'Leroy' Corvette kart

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntvVWzdhGjQ

If cars could get ASBOs, this would be a serial offender. Say hello to Cleetus McFarland's 'Leroy' stripped-back Corvette drag kart.

Built upon a wrecked 2001 C5 Corvette, Cleetus has strapped a monumental set of twin turbochargers to the Corvettes LS engine which now makes over 1000hp. The body has been completely stripped of all its panels to save weight, with a tube frame 'exoskeleton' fitted in its place.

Designed for drag racing, it currently holds the record for the fastest stick-shift (manual) Corvette over the quarter-mile, along with being the first-ever GM stick shift to make a sub-8 second pass in the quarter-mile. It may not be much of a looker, but 'Leroy' certainly flies.