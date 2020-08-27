4 videos that prove cops hate rich supercar owners

Whether it's jealousy or simply because the owners are acting stupidly; Cops love to pull over supercars. Sometimes it's justified, other times not so much. Here are 4 videos that will convince you that cops really, really don't like supercar drivers.

Occasionally owners bring it upon themselves; Revving their cars obnoxiously, driving fast in residential zones and obstructing traffic are all valid reasons for the police to pull drivers over, regardless of the car they're in.

Sometimes though, things seem a little biased against those in ultra-expensive supercars and hypercars, as these videos prove.

Cops pull over Lamborghini Aventador for no reason

Clip starts at 2:25

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8gsTQ7bdgA

Usually, it's hard to tell whether there have been any traffic violations committed by the driver prior to being filmed, but in this instance, the whole thing has been caught on camera.

While we can't see if there is any sign prohibiting U-turns, the driver of this Aventador appears to make a perfectly-legal U-turn at a set of lights.

Unfortunately, there is a police cruiser sat at the lights opposite. Pulling away from the turn the Lamborghini accelerates but seemingly without breaking the speed limit, yet the cops still pull the driver over; Clearly they aren't a fan of loud exhausts.

6 police cruisers for 1 traffic stop

Clip starts at 0:20

Damon and the DailyDrivenExotics crew don't have the best track record with the Police, especially stateside. Perhaps its the loud exhausts and whacky liveries; Whatever it is, they're a magnet for unwanted police attention.

In the clip above, the police initially stop the McLaren citing "impeding traffic" as the violation. This then progresses on to speeding, with a total of 6 police cruisers attending this peaceful, simple traffic stop at its peak.

Quite whether they thought the driver would do a runner, or whether they all just wanted a moment of YouTube fame, 6 cruisers seems completely excessive even for a large traffic stop, let alone one car.

Lamborghini Murcielago towed by stubborn cop

Clip starts at 13:05

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhOGfiGm0_Q

This one could be down to a technical glitch, but it seems that Damon has problems with his Canadian license far too often; Likely because of the attention that his cars attract.

Having been pulled over for allegedly speeding, the officer then informs Damon that his license is, in fact, suspended. Damon protests and even goes as far as calling his attorney who confirms it's all clear, but as he says "he (the police officer) holds the badge and gun, so..."

With the Lambo eventually getting towed, it's a massive inconvenience over a problem that didn't actually exist to start with; If Damon had been in an everyday car, chances are he would've never been stopped in the first place.

Proof that cops pull supercars for no reason

Clip starts at 15:30

For years supercar owners have pleaded innocence, insisting that police pull them over for no reason other than because of their cars.

It seems that there is finally video proof of this happening. While filming a stunt video involving wearing a racing suit on the road (and speaking about how much they want to "track" the McLaren) Dave from DailyDrivenExotics is pulled over.

Having taken their license and registration, the cop is pretty quick to admit that they aren't in trouble for anything and merely pulled them over to "check they have a license"- most likely, the cop just wanted a closer look at the car! Maybe sometimes these supercar owners are pulled over for nothing.