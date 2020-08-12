100 Thieves CouRage buys his dream Lamborghini supercar

100 Thieves content creator Jack 'CouRage' Dunlop has revealed on Twitter that he has reached another milestone in his career, expecting to take delivery of his brand new supercar this week - the Lamborghini Urus.

Revealing the purchase of his dream car is an exciting step in his career, but Jack took it one step further; Rather than simply revealing the purchase, he also wants to educate his audience on the reality and risks of supercar buying and ownership.

Advertisement

The Lamborghini in question is a 2020 Lamborghini Urus. Lambo's first foray into the 'Super SUV' marketplace, the Urus is powered by a 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 engine putting out 641hp and smashing 0-60 in under 4 seconds. Starting at $220k, with options the price could easily exceed a quarter of a million dollars.

CouRage is clearly a fan of the Lamborghini's blend of practicality and performance, calling it a "great mix of luxury, speed, and sex appeal."

Advertisement

9 months ago, I put my down payment on my dream car. This week, it arrives. I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to do this after taking care of my family, making smart investments, and being financially responsible. A lot of sacrifices have paid off. 2020 Lamborghini Urus ? — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 12, 2020

"A lot of sacrifices"

Dunlop revealed that he paid the down payment on the car 9 months ago, and has kept it under wraps until August 12, when he announced the news on Twitter.

Speaking about his latest purchase, he explained it has not been a case of simply buying the car with ease or walking into a dealer one day and selecting the one he wants on a whim. He said that "A lot of sacrifices have paid off" suggesting that it has been a give-and-take situation to get to where he is now.

Eh...it’s less that and more that I have a lot of younger viewers who don’t know how bad of an investment a car can be. This wasn’t a spontaneous decision. It was made with extreme caution and wouldn’t have been purchased unless it made sense for me to do it. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 12, 2020

CouRage also wants to use his platform and large following to educate his fans on the financial responsibilities of such a purchase: "Younger viewers don't know how bad of an investment a car can be" – especially relevant when he's talking about a car that costs upwards of $220,000 when new.

Advertisement

Elaborating on the situation, Jack explains that he's been "fortunate enough to be able to do this after taking care of my family, making smart investments, and being financially responsible" and "This [buying the Urus] wasn’t a spontaneous decision. It was made with extreme caution and wouldn’t have been purchased unless it made sense for me to do it."

Read more: Seb Delanney reveals true cost of Porsche Cayman GT4 ownership

YouTubers often take flak in the comment section and online for recklessly buying and switching up their vehicles with apparent ease. It is refreshing that someone like CouRage, with his army of followers and subscribers on his YouTube channel, is open and frank about the situation in the hope that it will educate the next generation.