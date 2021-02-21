ZooMaa’s last dance: Why a Call of Duty great was stopped in his prime

Thomas ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto is known throughout Call of Duty’s esports scene as one of the greats, despite a revolving door of new talent constantly keeping fans on their toes. Here’s why this powerhouse’s esports career was cut short.
Starting out as a promising young soccer player, two ACL injuries saw ZooMaa making a switch from sports to esports. Turning to Call of Duty to fill his time, he started to dominate tournaments against top pros.
He competed under FaZe Clan for most of his career, before joining the New York Subliners in the Call of Duty League. But like soccer, ZooMaa was forced to stop too soon due to yet another recurring injury. Earning nearly $400,000 in tournament winnings, alongside 6 major tournaments wins — the retired competitive veteran more than made his mark before having to stand down.
Even though he’s been forced to retire at the tender age of 25, he’s still managed to achieve plenty of incredible feats for the history books over the years. At his first event, ZooMaa came top 12 at UMG Philadelphia 2014. His raw talent and skill was noticed by James ‘Crowder’ Crowder — then known as ‘Replays’ — giving the player his big break with Denial Esports.
Eventually switching to FaZe, he fully dominated the CoD scene, also bagging himself an event MVP award after a 10-map thriller against OpTic’s dynasty squad at the Stage 1 finals in World War II.
For a full rundown on this superstar’s shining performance in the sphere, check out the full video above.
Shotguns are some of the most divisive weapons in Warzone, but there’s one thing you can’t deny: they’re game-winners, and they’re guaranteed to help you get more kills.
With the Warzone meta continuously evolving, we’ve seen several weapons become “must-haves” in the Call of Duty battle royale. Shotguns have had their time in the spotlight, dominating various seasons throughout the first year. Today, the close-range weapons are still a force to be reckoned with if you’ve got the right loadout.
Whether you’re still uninitiated to the shotgun club, or looking to see what your other options are, they’re all pretty solid. Let’s take a look at which shotgun loadouts are best in Warzone. Pair any of these with the strongest long-range weapons and you’re going to be lethal across all ranges and gunfights.
5. Best Streetsweeper loadout in Warzone
The Streetsweeper might not be the strongest shotgun in Warzone, but it’s still a reliable choice for any situation.
Muzzle: Duckbill Choke
Barrel: 14.4” Task Force
Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
Stock: No Stock
Ammunition: STANAG 18 RND
A newer addition to Warzone, the Streetsweeper was made available throughout the first season in Black Ops Cold War. It’s not the simplest to unlock, requiring players to go on 15 separate killstreaks, but once you have it, this shotgun is a solid option.
The standout feature of the Streetsweeper is that it’s a full-auto shotgun. This means you can just hold down the trigger and run wild. Obviously, this comes at a cost. You’ll want to add a bigger magazine attachment to save on some pretty harsh reload speeds.
4. Best VLK Rogue loadout in Warzone
This shotgun has excellent mobility.
Muzzle: FORGE TAC Marauder
Barrel: 16″ Warlord
Laser: 5mW Laser
Stock: No Stock
Ammunition: Dragon’s Breath Rounds
This semi-automatic shotgun once led the Warzone meta after pushing the JAK-12 out of the top spot.
With a focus on increasing the damage range, movement speed, and hip-fire accuracy, this loadout will get you zipping around the map and hitting lethal shots at your opponents. While not the best gun on this list, it’s still an incredibly viable choice to this day.
3. Best Gallo SA12 loadout for Warzone
The Gallo SA12 is the best shotgun in Black Ops Cold War.
If you’ve played much Black Ops Cold War at all, you’ll know that the shotgun options aren’t quite as powerful or varied as the original Modern Warfare weapons.
However, it is still worth your time to level up the Gallo SA12 in Cold War because of the Warzone integration. It’s the clear frontrunner for now, providing one of the most well-rounded options in the shotgun category.
Here’s what we would recommend putting on the Gallo for the time being:
Barrel: 21.4” Reinforced Heavy
Muzzle: Duckbill Choke
Body: SWAT 5MW Laser Sight
Magazine: STANAG 12 Round Tube
Stock: Wire Stock
2. Best Origin 12 loadout in Warzone
The Origin 12 was the weapon that really kicked off the shotgun meta in Warzone.
Muzzle: Choke
Barrel: FORCE Tac Impaler
Laser: 5mW Laser
Stock: No Stock
Ammunition: 12 Round Mags
If you’re looking for a non-Dragon’s Breath shotgun, this Origin loadout is a good one to go for. It’s got a great amount of damage behind it and can easily take enemies out in 3-4 shots, just simply aim straight and spam the trigger.
It has been nerfed in recent updates but that shouldn’t deter you. If you’re looking for a standard shotgun without a fiery flair, you can’t look past the Origin on your way to some huge Warzone victories.
1. Best R9-0 loadout in Warzone
The R9-0 has long been one of the strongest weapons in Warzone.
Muzzle: Choke
Barrel: FORCE TAC Sentry
Laser: 5mW Laser
Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
Ammunition: Dragon’s Breath Rounds
The R9-0 is arguably the most effective shotgun in Warzone. It packs one hell of a punch and comes with an extremely fast fire rate. However, one of its strongest features comes through an ammo attachment.
Dragon’s Breath Rounds deal more damage than the usual ammunition, lighting enemies on fire and causing a burn effect over time. Despite heavy nerfs, it’s still the go-to option when it comes to shotgun loadouts.
So there you have it, our top recommendations for shotguns in Warzone. With these extremely powerful setups, you’ll be dropping foes in the blink of an eye at close range.